New York, July 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Vanillin Market is forecast to reach USD 1.72 Billion by 2027. The growing prevalence of food flavoring agents and smell intensifying ingredients in food, medicine, or any other oral consuming as well as surface liniment applications, have continued to propel the market demands of vanillin.
The food & beverage industry is one of the leading and fast-growing consumer products. Vanillin, having used many aspects in this industry, is expected to be in high demand during the projected period. Vanillin has also been proved to a vital additive ingredient used in the pharmaceutical industry.
Increased health & hygiene awareness with reliability on the natural products among the people, escalating consumer demand for edible products that exclusively use pure natural flavor and fragrances, and an explosion in the overall popularity of the gourmet ice creams, which mostly uses the genuine natural products solely have enforced the demand for the natural source of vanillins and its usage in the end-use verticals broadly.
The flavor & fragrance industry is observing an increasing demand for natural ingredients. The consumers of personal care & food products are extremely being inclined towards the natural ingredient based products. A majority of the global leading consumer goods brands have found tremendous success with their natural product line-ups in the recent past. Most of these companies are launching separate product line-ups containing the natural ingredients. Natural vanillin is projected to increase the demand of the market remarkably as many companies are expected to come up with newer end-use product line-ups made of natural vanillin.
