ATLANTA, July 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gerber & Holder Workers’ Compensation Attorneys , a leading Georgia law firm that serves injured workers in Atlanta, Athens, Columbus and throughout the state, has published a comprehensive guide for injured workers entitled “Work-Related Back & Neck Injury FAQ.”



Back injuries are the most common reason for lost days at work in the United States, apart from the common cold. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, back injuries account for nearly 1 in 5 (20 percent) of all workplace injuries and illnesses, affecting more than 1 million American workers.

"It's important for workers starting a new job or returning to work after many months away to be careful about how they lift and treat their backs," says Ben Gerber, cofounder of Gerber & Holder Law. "Workplace back injuries are some of the most common occupational hazards, and workers must safeguard themselves against injury or re-injury."

In this new guide, Ben and his skilled legal team address some of the most frequently asked questions surrounding on-the-job back and neck injuries, including:

What happens if I hurt my back at work?

What causes back injuries at work?

How much money can I get for a back injury at work?

Can I be fired for having a bad back?

Can I sue if I hurt my back or neck at work?

Who’s liable for my job-related injury?

If you suffered a work-related injury, visit https://www.gerberholderlaw.com/work-injuries/back-injury/ for more information and advice on when to consult an attorney near you.

About Gerber & Holder Workers’ Compensation Attorneys

With over 50 years of combined experience in work injury cases, experienced Atlanta workers’ compensation attorneys Benjamin Gerber and Thomas Holder provide exceptional representation to injured workers suffering from back and neck injuries , catastrophic injuries , head and brain injuries and other common workplace accidents. They also advocate on behalf of workers everywhere through their involvement in the Workers’ Injury Law & Advocacy Group, The College of Workers’ Compensation Lawyers, the State Bar of Georgia and other organizations. Contact the firm at one of three office locations in Atlanta, Athens and Columbus Georgia.

Contact

Benjamin Gerber

Gerber & Holder Workers’ Compensation Attorneys

(678) 802-8650

bgerber@gerberholderlaw.com