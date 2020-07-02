INVESTORS MAY LISTEN TO LIVE WEBCAST

STUART, Fla., July 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ: SBCF), a bank holding company whose operating entity is Seacoast Bank, today announced it will release second quarter results July 23rd, after the market closes. Upon release, investors may access a copy of Seacoast’s earnings results at the company’s website www.SeacoastBanking.com on the home page under “Press Releases.”

Seacoast will host a conference call July 24th at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time, to discuss the earnings results and business trends. Investors may call in (toll-free) by dialing (800) 774-6070 (passcode: 6599 321#; host: Dennis S. Hudson). Charts will be used during the conference call and may be accessed at Seacoast’s website at www.SeacoastBanking.com by selecting “Presentations” under the heading “News/Events.” A replay of the call will be available for one month, beginning late afternoon July 24th, by clicking here and using the passcode 49804232.

Alternatively, individuals may listen to the live webcast of the presentation by visiting Seacoast’s website www.SeacoastBanking.com and selecting the webcast link located on the home page. Beginning the afternoon of July 24th, an archived version of the webcast can be accessed from this same website and will be available for one year.

About Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ: SBCF)

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida is one of the largest community banks headquartered in Florida with approximately $7.4 billion in assets and $5.9 billion in deposits as of March 31, 2020. The Company provides integrated financial services including commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services to customers through advanced banking solutions, and 50 traditional branches of its locally-branded, wholly-owned subsidiary bank, Seacoast Bank. Offices stretch from Fort Lauderdale, Boca Raton and West Palm Beach north through the Daytona Beach area, into Orlando and Central Florida and the adjacent Tampa market, and west to Okeechobee and surrounding counties. More information about the Company is available at www.SeacoastBanking.com .

Charles M. Shaffer

President and Chief Operating Officer

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida

(772) 221-7003