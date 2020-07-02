Boca Raton, Florida, July 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Simplicity Esports and Gaming Company ( OTCQB:WINR ) (“Simplicity Esports”), announced today that it will be holding at least three online esports tournaments in the month of July: a 1 vs 1 League of Legends® tournament on July 11th, a 1 vs 1 Fortnite® tournament on July 25th, and a Super Smash Bros Ultimate® tournament on July 26th. Purchase of the July Tournament Pass will secure registration in all three tournaments. Players that register and play inside one of the 24 Simplicity Esports and PLAYlive Nation retail gaming centers, will receive a discount on the July Tournament Pass.



Roman Franklin, President of Simplicity Esports, stated, “Hosting esports tournaments is an exciting way for us to engage with our customer base online and in person via our retail gaming centers. As previously announced, our gaming centers continue to reopen with safety protocols for sanitization and disinfecting, and we encourage our customers to return and compete on our high speed gaming PCs and consoles for a discounted registration fee. We are diligently working on organizing a couple more tournaments for the month of July that may also be included in the July Tournament Pass.”

Interested players can register online at https://smash.gg/tournament/simplicity-july-tournaments/events or inside their local Simplicity Esports or PLAYlive Nation gaming center.

