WALDORF, Md., July 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Community Bank of the Chesapeake is pleased to welcome Warren Rice as Senior Vice President, Commercial Loan Officer for the Calvert County market. In this role, he will focus on generating business lending opportunities while building banking relationships within the business community.



“We are thrilled to have Warren as part of our team,” said Patrick Pierce, Executive Vice President and Chief Banking Officer of Community Bank of the Chesapeake. “Warren brings to Community Bank over 30 years of lending experience in this community. I am confident that Warren’s extensive background and local community connections will help him expand our outreach so that we can continue to further serve the lending needs of our clients and the business community.”

Mr. Rice has over 30 years of experience in client management, commercial lending and the banking industry. He joins Community Bank from Maryland Partners Bank (a division of Virginia Partners Bank) where he served as Senior Vice President, Commercial Lender. Prior to that, he worked for PNC Bank for 25 years where he served in several roles.

“It is exciting to begin a new endeavor at Community Bank of the Chesapeake,” said Warren Rice, Senior Vice President, Commercial Loan Officer. “Community Bank’s commitment to the business community is what drew me to the bank. From executive management to the market teams, Community Bank’s commitment is sincere and unwavering. I look forward to further cultivating current lending relationships and creating new ones.”

Mr. Rice, a resident of Calvert County, is an active member in his community. He currently serves as a board member for the Calvert County Economic Development Authority. He received his Bachelor of Arts degree in Communications with a business administration concentration. He is a graduate of Maryland Banking School, a program that is centered around technology and bank operations, leadership and management, economics and bank financial management, credit and sales and marketing.

Headquartered in Waldorf, Maryland, Community Bank of the Chesapeake is a full-service commercial bank, with assets over $1.7 billion. Through its 12 banking centers and four dedicated commercial lending centers, Community Bank of the Chesapeake offers a broad range of financial products and services to individuals and businesses. Community Bank of the Chesapeake is a wholly owned subsidiary of The Community Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: TCFC). More information about Community Bank of the Chesapeake can be found at www.cbtc.com .



CONTACT: Diane Hicks Senior Vice President Director of Marketing and Communications (240) 427-1047 hicksd@cbtc.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/52a85798-e84e-4169-b7c1-2211c0c5cf22