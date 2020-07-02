NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

TORONTO, July 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CR Capital Corp. (TSX-V / CIT) ("CR Capital" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it intends to complete a non-brokered private placement of up to C$500,000 through the issuance of a combination of flow-through units (“FT Units”) at a price of C$0.10 per FT Unit and hard-dollar units (“HD Units”) at a price of C$0.08 per HD Unit (the “Offering”).

Each FT Unit will be comprised of one (1) common share of the Company that qualifies as a “flow-through common share” (a “FT Share”), and one-half of one (0.5) common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a “FT Warrant”), with each FT Warrant entitling the holder thereof to acquire one additional common share of the Company at a price of $0.125 for a period of eighteen (18) months following the closing of the Offering. Each HD Unit will be comprised of one (1) common share of the Company and one (1) common share purchase warrant (each a “Warrant”), with each Warrant entitling the holder thereof to acquire one additional common share of the Company at a price of $0.10 for a period of eighteen (18) months following the closing of the Offering.

The proceeds from the sale of the HD Units will be used for exploration and general working capital purposes. The proceeds from the issuance of the FT Units will be used for “Canadian exploration expenses” and will qualify as "flow-through mining expenditures" (the "Qualifying Expenditures"), as defined in subsection 127(9) of the Income Tax Act (Canada). The Company intends to renounce the Qualifying Expenditures to subscribers of FT Units for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020.

The Offering is expected to close on or about July 14, 2020 and is subject to receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals, including approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. The securities issued pursuant to the Offering will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day in accordance with applicable securities laws.

It is anticipated that certain insiders of the Company will participate in the Offering and their participation will be considered a “related party transaction” as defined under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 ("MI 61-101"). The transaction is exempt from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements under MI 61-101 on the basis that the Company is not an issuer listed on a “specified market” and the Offering with related parties constitutes the distribution of securities of the Company for cash consideration of less than $2.5 million. Neither the Company nor, to the knowledge of the Company after reasonable inquiry, the related parties, has knowledge of any material information concerning the Company or its securities that has not been generally disclosed.

The Offering will be exempt from prospectus and registration requirements of applicable securities laws. The securities being offered have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any State in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

For further information, please contact:

Mr. Brian Howlett, CPA, CMA

President & CEO

CR Capital Corp.

Cell: 647-227-3035

CR Capital Corp. is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and evaluation of properties for the mining of precious and base metals.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking information that involves substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties, most of which are beyond the control of CR Capital. Forward-looking statements include estimates and statements that describe CR Capital's future plans, objectives or goals, including words to the effect that CR Capital or its management expects a stated condition or result to occur. Forward-looking statements may be identified by such terms as "believes", "anticipates", "expects", "estimates", "may", "could", "would", "will", or "plan". Since forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Although these statements are based on information currently available to CR Capital, CR Capital provides no assurance that actual results will meet management's expectations. Risks, uncertainties and other factors involved with forward-looking information could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Forward looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, CR Capital's objectives, goals or future plans, statements, details of the exploration results, potential mineralization, CR Capital's portfolio, treasury, management team and enhanced capital markets profile, the timing of the Offering, the estimation of mineral resources, exploration and mine development plans, timing of the commencement of operations and estimates of market conditions.



Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, failure or inability to complete the Offering, regulatory approval processes, failure to identify mineral resources, delays in obtaining or failures to obtain required governmental, regulatory, environmental or other project approvals, political risks, inability to fulfill the duty to accommodate First Nations and other indigenous peoples, uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future, changes in equity markets, inflation, changes in exchange rates, fluctuations in commodity prices, delays in the development of projects, capital and operating costs varying significantly from estimates and the other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry, and those risks set out in CR Capital's public documents filed on SEDAR. Although CR Capital believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. CR Capital disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.