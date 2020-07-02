Pleasanton, CA, July 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa Northern California has been selected to manage the Patterson Ranch Owners Association in Fremont, California.

This unique Bay Area community contains three neighborhoods totaling 500 homes built by KB Homes, DR Horton, and Brookfield. The community is situated on a historic site dating to California’s Gold Rush, and adjacent to the Coyote Hills Regional Park.

Developed with Urban Farm Park-inspired amenities, residents have access to a working barn, farmhouse, holistic edible vegetable garden, and orchards. The community utilizes urban landscaping with drought-tolerant plants and features acres of parks and open space, beautiful trails, trees, tennis courts, and a playground. The homes were built with green design in mind, using the latest in insulating and efficiency techniques, and the community was developed with special attention to water conservation.

“Associa Northern California is excited to be selected as a trusted management partner for this unique and environmentally friendly community,” stated Kelly Zibell, PCAM®, Associa Northern California president. “The team is dedicated to our boards, communities, and residents as well as providing exceptional customer service while expanding our client base and outreach. We look forward to working with the board of directors to provide the residents with the best management solutions.”

