Client A

On April 30th, 2020, the Company announced the successful completion of the first phase of a torch modeling contract with Client A which successfully demonstrated that replacing fossil fuel burners with PyroGenesis’ proprietary plasma torch (i) had absolutely no ancillary detrimental effects anywhere in the process or with their furnaces, (ii) resulted in significant greenhouse gas reduction while at the same time, (iii) projecting significant additional benefits. The subsequent phases were to be completed by June 30th, 2020 and were geared to further quantify the benefits of transitioning to plasma torches. These phases have been extended for up to six weeks with this additional data being incorporated into an ideal plasma torch configuration for this client.

Equipment purchase discussions are expected to be completed by the end of August, and incorporate the ideal plasma torch configuration identified during the modelling process, with the ultimate goal being to eliminate GHG emissions from all their plants.

Client B

On June 11th, 2020 the Company announced that it had signed a second multi-phase torch modelling contract with Client B, aimed at evaluating the performance of PyroGenesis’ proprietary torches in an existing iron ore industrial furnace with the goal of replacing existing fossil fuel burners with PyroGenesis’ plasma torches. The first phase, as expected, is to be completed by mid-August.

During the first phase, which is progressing as expected, Client B has already entered into active equipment purchase discussions with PyroGenesis.

New Development – Client C

A new potential client (“Client C”), who is not only a significant player in the iron ore pelletization industry but is also a major player in the steel industry, has entered into active equipment purchase discussions with the Company. There seems to be a high probability that Client C may bypass the modelling phase altogether, however it is PyroGenesis’ preference to incorporate a modeling phase if at all practical.

“Once again, although there is no certainty that any of these relationships will result in anything substantial, we are extremely pleased with the responses and the speed at which things are moving with this offering,” said Mr. Peter Pascali, CEO and President of PyroGenesis. “As would be prudent under the circumstances, PyroGenesis has taken steps to ensure that any reasonable requests from our clients can be met in a timely fashion, and to their full satisfaction. Barring any unforeseen events, we believe that it is entirely reasonable that initial torch equipment purchases will be placed in Q3 2020.”

Pelletization is the process in which iron ore is concentrated before shipment, thus significantly reducing the cost of transportation. In conventional technologies, the process heat is provided by fuel oil or natural gas burners (both environmentally damaging). The combustion, in the burners, of fossil fuels results in the production of greenhouse gases, mainly CO 2 . Plasma torches, by contrast, utilize renewable electricity and as such offer an environmentally attractive alternative to fossil fuel burners.

