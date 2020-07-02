NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR

TORONTO, July 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- G2 Goldfields Inc. ("G2" or the "Company") (TSXV:GTWO) wishes to correct the disclosure in its previous press release dated June 23, 2020 (the “Prior Release”) with respect to its non-brokered private placement (the “Offering”) pursuant to which it issued an aggregate of 9,615,384 units (“Units”) at a price of $0.52 per Unit, each Unit consisting of one common share of the Company (a “Share”) and one-half of one share purchase warrant exercisable to acquire one additional Share at an exercise price of $1.00 for a period of 18 months.



The Prior Release contained an error with respect to the fees payable to qualified registrants in connection with the Offering, which consisted of (i) a cash commission of $269,030; (ii) a $50,000 finder’s fee which was satisfied by the issuance of 96,153 Units at a deemed price of $0.52 per Unit; and (iii) an aggregate of 517,366 broker warrants, each exercisable to acquire one Unit at an exercise price of $0.52 for a period of 18 months.

All securities issued and issuable in connection with the Offering are subject to a statutory hold period expiring on October 24, 2020. The Offering remains subject to the receipt of all final regulatory approvals.

About G2 Goldfields Inc.



G2 Goldfields Inc. is focused on the discovery of large gold deposits in the Guiana Shield. The Company owns a 100% interest in two past gold producing mines, as well as a regional portfolio of highly prospective projects.

