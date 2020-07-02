LONGUEUIL, Quebec, July 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Highland Copper Company Inc. (TSXV: HI, OTCQB: HDRSF) (the “Company”) announced today that the maturity date for the repayment of outstanding indebtedness under its credit agreement with Greenstone Resources II LP and Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd., of US$4,500,000 (the “Loan”), was extended to July 31, 2020. Additional information about the Loan can be found in the Company’s press releases issued on May 21, 2019, January 30, 2020 and June 1, 2020, each of which are available on the Company’s website at www.highlandcopper.com and on SEDAR at www.sedar.com .



The Company is also in discussion with First Quantum Minerals Ltd. regarding the further extension of the deadline to complete the acquisition of the White Pine North Project. A news release will be issued in due course.

About Highland

Highland Copper Company Inc. is a Canadian company focused on exploring and developing copper projects in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan, U.S.A. More information about the Company is available on the Company’s website at www.highlandcopper.com and on SEDAR at www.sedar.com .

