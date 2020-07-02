WELLINGTON, Fla., July 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Barbuto & Johansson, P.A. (“BARJO”) and Of Counsel, Neil Rothstein, Esq. (with over 30 years of Securities Class Action Experience, including cases against ENRON and Halliburton) announces that it has commenced an investigation on behalf of investors of Honeywell International, Inc. (NYSE: HON ) for a potential breach of fiduciary duty claim involving the board of directors relating to former subsidiary Bendix Friction Materials’ use of asbestos in certain automotive products.



If you purchased or acquired shares of HON between February 9, 2018 and October 19, 2018, or prior, and are interested in obtaining additional information regarding this investigation, or have information relevant to this matter, the Firm encourages you to contact Anthony Barbuto, Esq. at (888) 715-2520 (office), (561) 531-8221 (cell) or via email anthony@barjolaw.com .