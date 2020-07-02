Dalton, GA, July 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meridian Adhesives Group (Meridian) announced today the acquisition of E-Chem.

Located in Albuquerque, New Mexico, E-Chem specializes in the design, manufacturing, marketing and supply of epoxy polymer products for concrete. These high-value products are used in the preservation, rehabilitation, repair and structural support of concrete surfaces and structures. The company serves multiple industries, including transportation authorities, petro-chemical processing, renewable energy, non-residential concrete construction and parking structure rehabilitation.

“We are thrilled to have E-Chem joining the Infrastructure Division of Meridian,” said Daniel Pelton, CEO of Meridian Adhesives Group. “We are looking forward to expanding our business more aggressively in the infrastructure market, and I am confident the skilled team at E-Chem will drive value to that endeavor.”

As part of Meridian’s Infrastructure Division, E-Chem will work alongside Adhesives Technology Corp., a manufacturer of construction and industry-related adhesives in epoxies, urethanes, acrylics, ester blends and polyureas.

E-Chem was founded in 2012 by James High and has since become an industry leader in epoxy bridge deck overlays and high friction surface treatment, boasting the largest collection of acceptances and approvals in this category for the U.S.

“Joining Meridian’s expert technology team is an exciting step for E-Chem,” said James High, President of E-Chem. “Our continuous pattern of growth will be bolstered even further by the group’s extensive distributor network, which is a significant asset in terms of market penetration. This strategic initiative will also provide value in terms of productivity, from additional professional resources to better buying positions, while allowing us to expand our focus on existing product improvements and the development of innovative new products geared toward the rehabilitation of our nation’s aging infrastructure.”

For more information regarding E-Chem, visit http://e-chem.net.

About Meridian Adhesives Group

Meridian Adhesives Group is a leading manufacturer of high-value adhesives and sealants technologies. Its portfolio of solutions includes high-performance specialty epoxy, polyurethane, hot melt and hybrid adhesives for the electronics, flooring, infrastructure and packaging markets. The company has operations in Dalton, GA; Fontana, CA; Billerica, MA; Pompano Beach, FL; Cranston, RI; Columbus, OH; Marlborough, UK; Augsburg, Germany; and Albuquerque, New Mexico. For more information, visit www.meridianadhesives.com.

