MONTREAL, July 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ATW Tech Inc. (TSX-V: ATW) (“ATW” or the “Corporation”) announces that, further to its news release dated June 2, 2020, the Corporation has delayed the filing of its interim financial statements and accompanying management’s discussion and analysis, and related CEO and CFO certifications, for the first quarter of 2020 ending March 31, 2020 (the “Interim Filings”) pursuant to decision N°2020-PDG-0023 issued by the Autorité des marchés financiers ("AMF Temporary Exemption").



The Corporation is continuing to work diligently to file its annual audited financial statements, annual management’s discussion and analysis and related certifications for the year ended December 31, 2019 (the “Annual Filings”) by the July 15, 2020 deadline granted in the management cease trade order issued by the AMF on June 16, 2020 but due to the delay in completing its Annual Filings, the Corporation is unlikely to be in a position to complete and file its Interim Filings in July, 2020.

Other than as disclosed herein or under the Corporation’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com, including the press releases dated June 16 and June 29, 2020 regarding the granting by the Autorité des marchés financiers of a management cease trade order in connection with the filing of the Annual Filings, the Corporation confirms that there have been no material business developments since November 28, 2019, being the filing date of its last interim financial statements.

The Corporation’s management and other insiders are subject to an insider trading black-out policy that reflects the principles in section 9 of National Policy 11-207 Failure-to-File Cease Trade Orders and Revocations in Multiple Jurisdictions.

ABOUT ATW

ATW Tech (TSX-V: ATW) is a leader in financial technologies (‘fintech’), owner of several web platforms including VoxTel and Option.vote. VoxTel offers various interactive communication, landline and mobile carrier billing phone solutions. Option.vote offers a large scale, customizable, and secure multi-method voting system for unions, political parties, professional associations, and others looking for a way to reduce their voting costs and to improve their participation rates.

