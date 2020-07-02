BOSTON, July 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: BRKL) announced today that it will report second quarter 2020 earnings at the close of business on Wednesday, July 22, 2020. Management will host a conference call to review this information at 1:30 PM Eastern Time on Thursday, June 23, 2020. Interested parties may listen to this call by dialing 877-504-4120 (United States) or 412-902-6650 (internationally) and ask for the Brookline Bancorp conference call. A recorded playback of the call will be available for one week following the call at 877-344-7529 (United States) or 412-317-0088 (internationally). The passcode for this playback is 10145885. The call will be available live or in a recorded version on the Company’s website at www.brooklinebancorp.com.



ABOUT BROOKLINE BANCORP, INC.

Brookline Bancorp, Inc., a bank holding company with approximately $8.5 billion in assets and branch locations in eastern Massachusetts and Rhode Island, is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts and operates as the holding company for Brookline Bank and Bank Rhode Island. The Company provides commercial and retail banking services and cash management and investment services to customers throughout Central New England. More information about Brookline Bancorp, Inc. and its banks can be found at the following websites: www.brooklinebank.com , and www.bankri.com .

Brookline Bancorp, Inc.

Carl M. Carlson 617-425-5331

Chief Financial Officer