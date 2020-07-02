NEW YORK, July 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lowey Dannenberg P.C., a preeminent law firm in obtaining redress for consumers and investors is investigating possible violations of federal securities laws on behalf of investors of Energy Recovery, Inc. (“Energy Recovery” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ERII).



Energy Recovery Inc., headquartered in California, manufactures energy recovery devices for oil and gas, chemical and water industries.

On June 29, 2020, Energy Recovery announced the termination of its 15-year contract with Schlumberger for the exclusive use of Energy Recovery’s VorTeq hydraulic pumping system. The Company’s CEO stated that they and Schlumberger had “different strategic perspectives as to the path to VorTeq commercialization.” Without the agreement in place, the Company will be wholly responsible for the commercialization of the VorTeq technology.

The announcement caused a number of analysts to downgrade the Company. One analyst reasoned that Energy Recovery lacked the technology key to advancing VorTeq’s commercialization while another analyst pointed to the lack of non-disclosure, stating “[Energy Recovery] should have been able to perceive in advance and then explicitly warn about the significant, and likely rising, odds of this outcome.”

On this news, shares of Energy Recovery fell from $8.91 to $7.59 on June 30, 2020 and fell again to $7.01 on July 1, 2020 a loss of 21.3%.

