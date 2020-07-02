TORONTO, July 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Q-Gold Resources Ltd. (TSXV: QGR) (“Q-Gold” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has appointed Evan Veryard as the new Chief Executive Officer and director of the Company. Additionally, the Company is pleased to announce that it has received a cash inflow of approximately $1.5 million CAD from the exercising of warrants.



About Evan Veryard

Evan Veryard currently serves as the Vice President of Investor Relations at Flora Growth Corp., a private, Toronto-based cannabis company. In his previous role as President of Capital 10X, Mr. Veryard worked with public and private companies in the metals and cannabis industries on their digital investor relations strategies to help them drive out more clear messaging and increase investor awareness.

Mr. Veryard obtained his Bachelor of Chemical Engineering from McGill University and Master’s of Applied Science in Chemical Engineering from the Royal Military College of Canada.

Mr. Veryard is also the Founder and Chairman of a national charity, Focus Forward for Indigenous Youth, where he’s worked closely with Indigenous communities on infrastructure development projects, including the construction of two northern 4-season greenhouses. During his time as Chairman, he also helped secure partnerships and funding from international organizations and federal and provincial governments.

“I’m excited to be joining Q-Gold at a time when the capital markets are starting to appreciate junior exploration companies again,” commented Evan Veryard. “The recent cash inflow provides us with the necessary resources to start building on our current prospects and establish a commercial resource for shareholders.”

Mr. Veryard replaces Fred Leigh, the former Chief Executive Officer and former director of the Company.

About The Exercise of Warrants

A group of shareholders recently exercised 10 million warrants for common shares of the Company (the “Common Shares”) at an exercise price of $0.15 per Common Share, resulting in a cash inflow of approximately C$1.5 million to the Company. This cash will be used to fund exploration on Q-Gold’s Ontario prospects, potential accretive M&A transactions as deemed appropriate, and for general corporate and working capital purposes.

About Q-Gold Resources Ltd.

Q-Gold is a publicly traded Canada-based mineral exploration company currently exploring for precious and base metals on its Ontario prospects.

