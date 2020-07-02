L’ÎLE-DES-SŒURS, Quebec, July 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Quebec Professional Association of Real Estate Brokers (QPAREB) announces the appointment of Marc Lacasse as president and Sylvie Blouin as vice-president of its board of directors.



Marc Lacasse has more than 25 years of experience in the real estate industry, including eight as a broker. He sat on the board of directors of the Greater Montreal Real Estate Board (GMREB) between 2013 and 2018, where he acted as the spokesperson for French-language media. He has also been a member of the board of directors of Société Centris inc. – the technology subsidiary of the QPAREB – since 2016. In addition, Mr. Lacasse has served on various advertising committees, including those of the QPAREB and the GMREB. He is beginning a two-year mandate as president of the Association.

With 22 years of real estate experience, including nine as an agency owner, Sylvie Blouin was elected to the QPAREB's board of directors in 2019, where she sat on the Governance and Ethics Committee, the Audit Committee and the Professional Practices Committee. She has also been a member of the board of directors of the Collège de l'immobilier du Québec for the past five years. Prior to that, she was a board member of the GMREB for two years. She begins a one-year mandate as vice-president.

"We are very pleased and fortunate to be able to rely on experienced and qualified individuals like Marc Lacasse and Sylvie Blouin at the head of our board of directors," said Julie Saucier, president and chief executive officer of the QPAREB. "We know there will continue to be considerable challenges over the next year, but it’s reassuring to see that the QPAREB can count on a strong and experienced board of directors to meet these challenges."



The members of the QPAREB’s 2020-2021 board of directors

Marc Lacasse, President Laval Sylvie Blouin, Vice-President Montérégie Ginette Beardsell Montreal Mathieu Cousineau Lanaudière Daniel Dagenais Montreal Michèle Fournier Mauricie Léonce Gagnon Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean Antoine Halabi Laval Fadi Kaouk Laval Éric Léger Laurentides Luc Mailloux Capitale-Nationale Etienne D. Mellor Montreal Renaud Pelletier Bas-Saint-Laurent Martin Vaillancourt Chaudière-Appalaches Anouk Vidal Laurentides

About the Quebec Professional Association

of Real Estate Brokers

The Quebec Professional Association of Real Estate Brokers (QPAREB) is a non-profit association that brings together more than 13,000 real estate brokers and agencies. It is responsible for promoting and defending their interests while taking into account the issues facing the profession and the various professional and regional realities of its members. The QPAREB is also an important player in many real estate dossiers, including the implementation of measures that promote homeownership. The Association reports on Quebec's residential real estate market statistics, provides training, tools and services relating to real estate, and facilitates the collection, dissemination and exchange of information. The QPAREB is headquartered in Quebec City and has its administrative offices in Montreal. It has two subsidiaries: Centris Inc. and the Collège de l'immobilier du Québec. Follow its activities at qpareb.ca or via its social media pages: Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and Instagram.



For more information:

Taïssa Hrycay

Director

Communications and Marketing

1-888-762-2440 or

514-762-2440, ext. 157

media@qpareb.ca

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f998605a-2a69-4b42-a3a5-d897527aa54c.