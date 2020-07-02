New York, July 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Transformation Trends in Dubai’s Logistics Industry, Forecast to 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05916440/?utm_source=GNW





This is complemented by Dubai’s strategic location between Asia and Europe, serving both the East and the West, and providing optimum trading conditions for the Emirate. Dubai continuously invests in the development of its infrastructure and technology for a well-integrated transport system and excellent logistics infrastructure. The UAE is ranked 11th in terms of being a logistics-friendly country––ahead of its middle-eastern counterparts, Saudi Arabia and Oman. Additionally, port automation activities, rail development, free zone developments, and connected infrastructure allows autonomy and acts in favor of Dubai.With the outbreak of COVID-19, several logistics companies faced challenges such as supply-chain capacity constraints and governmental restrictions, which in turn, led to the suspension of key services in some routes, and freight capacity and cost pressure issues. Improving process efficiency, meeting labor shortages, and reducing delivery times have been the crucial factors of success for the logistics companies in this region, as Dubai has emerged as a trans-shipment hub. With the emergence of digital technologies, innovative solutions are being adopted by service providers. On one hand, deploying warehouse robots, exoskeletons, collaborative robots, self-driving vehicles and equipment helps service providers to reduce processing times, as robots handle the mundane time-consuming processes. Automation has also proved useful during the pandemic and resulting lockdowns, as service providers with implemented automation technologies did not witness any major impact during the pandemic. However, shared warehouses with shared logistics assets, and transport capacity sharing will allow service providers to increases asset and capacity utilization rates, thereby reducing their logistics costs significantly.This study analyses the key trends and its implications relating to Dubai’s logistics-related strategies––autonomous logistics, sharing economy, Logistics 5.0, intelligent digital assets, and sustainability. This research also identifies the potential disruptive impact of logistics on logistics segments such as transportation, warehousing, and supply chain solutions in Dubai until 2023.

