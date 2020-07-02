NEW YORK, July 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National investor fraud law firm, KlaymanToskes ("KT"), continues to investigate and pursue FINRA arbitration claims on behalf of investors who were solicited to purchase millions of dollars of private placement securities in GPB Capital Holdings (“GPB”) in the form of notes. Brokerage firms were required to perform due diligence prior to recommending GPB to their customers and the failure to do so may result in liability. More than 60 broker-dealers sold GPB funds, including Ascendant Alternative Strategies, LLC, Royal Alliance Associates Inc., Sagepoint Financial Inc., FSC Securities Corp., and Woodbury Financial Services Inc.



Investors who have lost more than $100,000 should consider whether they should file individual FINRA securities arbitration claims instead of participating in a class action suit. KT reminds investors of the benefits of filing individual securities arbitration claims, as opposed to participating in a class action lawsuit. By participating in a class action lawsuit, an investor may only recover a nominal amount. However, if one has experienced significant losses, it may be more beneficial for them to file an individual FINRA securities arbitration claim. In 2003, KT conducted a detailed study of securities arbitration versus class action. The study concluded that investors who file securities arbitration claims traditionally obtain an overall higher rate of recovery as opposed to participating in a class action lawsuit. To view the full results of the comparison, Click Here . Since this study was published, the same remains true through today.

The sole purpose of this release is to investigate on behalf of our clients who purchased GPB notes. Investors who have information regarding the presentation and sale of these notes are encouraged to contact Lawrence L. Klayman, Esq., at (561) 542-5131, and download our Special Investor Report .

About KlaymanToskes

