ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., July 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Santa Fe Gold Corporation, (OTC PINK: SFEG) (“Santa Fe Gold,” “SFEG”, or the “Company”) is announcing that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has issued a temporary trading suspension of its securities beginning at 9:30 am EDT on June 30, 2020 terminating at 11:59 PM EDT on July 14, 2020.

The Commission temporarily suspended trading in the securities of SFEG based on Section 12(k) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”) because of concerns about a lack of current and accurate information. The Company has completed the audits of its financial statements for its fiscal years ending June 30, 2017, 2018 and 2019 and will be filing a Form 10-K covering those years within the next week. The Company also plans for file each of its quarterly reports that are delinquent as soon as practical (the quarterly reports for the periods during the three years to be covered in the Form 10-K as well as the three quarterly reports for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2020) and expects to resume trading subject to satisfactory compliance and acceptance of its filings. Brian Adair, the Company’s Chairman stated: “We have been working diligently with our accounting and legal team to prepare the financial statements and periodic reports for the annual and quarterly periods necessary to bring the Company current in its SEC filing obligations.” Mr. Adair continued: “Our auditors have completed the audits for each of our fiscal years ending June 30, 2017, 2018 and 2019 and we expect to file our annual report covering those years within the next week. We are committed to our shareholders and plan to fully cooperate with the Commission in order to seek removal of the temporary trading suspension and to permit resumption of trading on the OTC Pink market as soon as possible.”

About Santa Fe Gold

We are a mining company engaged in the business of acquisitions and intended development of future mines and production from existing mining and mineral properties.

