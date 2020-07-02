New York, July 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Industrial Catalyst market is forecast to reach USD 26.48 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The increasing demand for eco-friendly fuels is boosting the growth of the sector. The underlying reason being, with increasing demand for eco-friendly fuels, there has been a growing demand for this catalyst due to its effectiveness in promoting clean fuel, enhancing operational efficiency and addressing fuel standards. Furthermore, there has been growing emphasis on industrial research and expansion of chemical industries, which is also acting as a driving factor for the market growth, wherein this catalysts is used as an accelerating element between two chemical reactions and involves less energy for activation. In various sectors ranging from automotive industry, petrochemical industries, chemical industries, among others, it finds application for emission control.
The COVID-19 Impact: One of the immediate impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic is retarding growth of the automotive sector, which would also act as a challenge for the growth of the market. The underlying reason being, the automotive sector is a mentionable arena for application of the catalyst. 78% of the companies have a deficiency of stuffs to operate a full production line. Approximately 80% of the auto supply chain across the globe is associated with China, the epicenter of the pandemic. As of January 2020, the car sales of China dropped by 18%. Until March 11, automotive plants in the region remained closed and have gradually started operating. Thus, such a pulling impact on the growth rate of the automotive sector would act as a retarding factor for the growth of the sector, which would be particularly observed in the first three quarters of the fiscal year 2020.
