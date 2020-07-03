CARLSBAD, Calif., July 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aurora Spine Corporation ("Aurora Spine" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE:ASG) announced the promotion of Chad Clouse to the position of Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective July 2, 2020.



Mr. Clouse graduated from Pennsylvania State University and is a veteran of the United States Army, having served with the 1st Armored Division during the Gulf War. He is a CPA, licensed in the State of California. Mr. Clouse has worked with small and medium sized companies helping them grow exponentially. He has strong leadership and excellent communication skills and a well-rounded background in corporate finance and accounting.

Mr. Clouse has served as the company’s Accounting Manager since 2019 and has streamlined accounting processes and successfully managed the year end audit. He will help guide and oversee the company’s continued market and financial growth. His promotion brings more than 14 years of finance and accounting experience to the Aurora Spine CFO role.

Former CFO Jana Kiena resigned from the Company effective July 1, 2020.

"We’re excited to promote Chad to the Aurora Spine leadership team as our new CFO," said Aurora Spine President and CEO, Trent J. Northcutt. "Chad brings extensive financial, operational, and process experience to his new role. This, combined with his knowledge of the company, will ensure continuity to Aurora Spine as we enter our next phase of growth and further our mission to Simplify the Complex.”

About Aurora Spine

Aurora Spine is an early stage company focused on bringing new solutions to the spinal implant market through a series of screwless, innovative, minimally invasive, regenerative spinal implant technologies. Aurora Spine continues to position itself at the forefront of spinal surgery procedures, focusing on minimally invasive spine surgery technologies. Aurora Spine is changing spine surgery by focusing on disruptive technologies following the Company’s commitment to – Simplifying the Complex.

