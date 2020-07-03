New York, July 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Saudi Arabia Energy Drink Market By Type, By Target Consumers, By Distribution Channel, By Company, By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05917042/?utm_source=GNW



Saudi Arabia energy drink market is expected to grow at an impressive rate during the forecast period.The Saudi Arabia energy drink market is driven by the increasing health conscious among the people.



Additionally, increasing demand among sports athletes since energy drinks enhance the physical alertness, mental alertness and provide instant energy.This in turn is expected to propel the market growth through 2025.



However, side effects such as hypertension, nausea, restlessness, among others associated with some ingredients present in the energy drinks especially caffeine can hamper the market growth over the next few years. Besides, the sudden outbreak of pandemic novel coronavirus has led to the shutdown of manufacturing units & warehouses thereby impacting the market growth.



The Saudi Arabia energy drink market is segmented based on type, target consumer, distribution channel, company, and region.Based on type, the market can be categorized into organic, non-organic and natural.



The organic type segment is expected to register significant growth in the market owing to the growing popularity of organic food & beverages due to changing dietary habits and lifestyle.Based on target consumer, the market can be fragmented into teenagers, adults and geriatric population.



The adults segment is expected to dominate the market on account of the increasing consumption by adults, especially the working population.



The major players operating in the energy drink market are Red Bull GmbH, PepsiCo. Inc, Monster Energy, Rockstar, Inc., Taisho Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd, Amway Saudi Arabia (Xs Energy), Nestle S.A, Coco Cola Company, The FRS Co, The Monarch Beverage Co Inc and others. Major companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new products to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and new product developments.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2015-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2021–2025



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze and estimate the market size of Saudi Arabia energy drink market from 2015 to 2018.

• To estimate and forecast the market size of Saudi Arabia energy drink market from 2019 to 2025 and growth rate until 2025.

• To classify and forecast Saudi Arabia energy drink market based on type, target consumer, distribution channel, company, and regional distribution.

• To identify dominant region or segment in the Saudi Arabia energy drink market.

• To identify drivers and challenges for Saudi Arabia energy drink market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in Saudi Arabia energy drink market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in Saudi Arabia energy drink market.

• To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in Saudi Arabia energy drink market.

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of manufacturers across the globe.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the manufacturers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the manufacturers, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the globe.

The analyst calculated the market size of Saudi Arabia energy drink market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Energy drink manufacturers/ suppliers/ distributors

• Market research and consulting firms

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Organizations, forums and alliances related to energy drink

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers, suppliers and partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, Saudi Arabia energy drink market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Saudi Arabia Energy Drink Market, By Type:

o Organic

o Non-Organic

o Natural

• Saudi Arabia Energy Drink Market, By Target Consumer:

o Teenagers

o Adults

o Geriatric Population

• Saudi Arabia Energy Drink Market, By Distribution Channel:

o Store-Based

o Non-Store-Based

• Saudi Arabia Energy Drink Market, By Region:

o Western

o Central

o Eastern

o Rest of Saudi Arabia



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in Saudi Arabia energy drink market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).





