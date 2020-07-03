New York, July 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Saudi Arabia Electric Kitchen Appliances Market By Type, By Product Type, By Distribution Channel, By End User, By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05917041/?utm_source=GNW



Saudi Arabia electric kitchen appliances market is expected to undergo formidable growth during the forecast period owing to the introduction of technologically advanced electric appliances and growing preference of consumers to buy these products. The proliferation of local as well as international brands and increasing tourist population is anticipated to spur the growth of the electric kitchen appliances in Saudi Arabia over the next five years.



Additionally, growing trend of modular kitchen and rise in number of working populations is also leading to the high demand for electric kitchen appliances.With more manufacturers entering the market, the consumer gets variety of electric kitchen appliances to choose from.



Low import duties offered by the government is also aiding to the growth of Saudi Arabia electric kitchen appliances market. The introduction of energy efficient electric kitchen appliances is further expected to drive the market by 2025.



Saudi Arabia electric kitchen appliances market is categorized based on type, product type, distribution channel, end user and region.Based on product type, the market is segmented into small kitchen appliances and large kitchen appliances.



Among them, the small kitchen appliances market consisting of juicer mixer grinder, cooktops/hobs, cooker, kettle, coffee machine and others is undergoing high demand in Saudi Arabia market. This can be attributed to the changing lifestyle pattern of people which is making this item a basic necessity.



Based on end user, Saudi Arabia electric kitchen appliances market is segmented into commercial and residential sectors.The residential segment dominated the market in 2019 and is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period owing to growing trend of modern kitchen with compact spaces.



The rise in disposable income is also an aiding factor behind the rising demand of electric kitchen appliances for residential use.



Some of the major players operating in the Saudi Arabia electric kitchen appliances market are Haier Electronics Group Co.Ltd, Whirlpool, Electrolux AB, Defy Appliances (Pty) Ltd, Candy Group, LG Electronics, Godrej Group, Panasonic Corporation, Samsung Electronics and Viking Range, LLC, among others.



Leading companies are focusing on using latest technology to launch more user friendly and advanced electric kitchen appliances into the market. They are also investing on brand promotion to increase their market share.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2015-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2021–2025



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze and forecast market size of the Saudi Arabia electric kitchen appliances market, in terms of value.

• To define, classify and forecast the Saudi Arabia electric kitchen appliances market on the basis of type, product type, distribution channel, end user and regional distribution.

• To scrutinize the detailed market segmentation and forecast the market size, in terms of value, on the basis of end user segmenting Saudi Arabia electric kitchen appliances market.

• To identify tailwinds and headwinds for the Saudi Arabia electric kitchen appliances market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, supply contracts, and mergers & acquisitions in the Saudi Arabia electric kitchen appliances market.

• To evaluate competitor pricing, average market selling prices and trends in the Saudi Arabia electric kitchen appliances market.

• To strategically profile the leading players, which are involved in the supply of electric kitchen appliances in market.

The analyst performed primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of electric kitchen appliances manufacturers and suppliers in Saudi Arabia.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst was able to include manufacturers that could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined product offerings and end user of all major electric kitchen appliances suppliers across the country.

The analyst calculated the market size for the electric kitchen appliances market using a bottom-up approach, where manufacturers’ value sales data for different types of electric kitchen appliances was recorded as well as forecast for the future years was made. The analyst sourced these values from industry experts and company representatives, and externally validated through analyzing historical sales data of respective manufacturers to arrive at the overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company annual reports, white papers, investor presentations and financial reports were also used by the team.



Key Target Audience:



• Saudi Arabia electric kitchen appliances manufacturers

• Saudi Arabia electric kitchen appliances suppliers

• Research organizations and consulting companies

• Associations, organizations, associations and alliances related to electric kitchen appliances manufacturing

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Industry associations

• Market research and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for industry stakeholders, such as electric kitchen appliances manufacturers, distributors, dealers and policy makers, which market segments should be targeted over the coming years (next five years) in order to strategize investments and capitalize on growth of the market.



Report Scope:



In this report, Saudi Arabia electric kitchen appliances market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Saudi Arabia Electric Kitchen Appliances Market, By Type:

o Automatic vs Manual

• Saudi Arabia Electric Kitchen Appliances Market, By Product Type:

o Small Kitchen Appliances

o Large Kitchen Appliances

• Saudi Arabia Electric Kitchen Appliances Market, By Distribution Channel:

o Specialist Retailers

o E-commerce

o Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

o Department Stores

o Others

• Saudi Arabia Electric Kitchen Appliances Market, By End User:

o Commercial

o Residential

• Saudi Arabia Electric Kitchen Appliances Market, By Region:

- Central Region

- Western Region

- Eastern Region

- Northern Region

- Southern Region



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in Saudi Arabia electric kitchen appliances market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

Profit Margin Analysis

• Profit margin analysis in case of direct and indirect sales channel.





