New York, July 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Saudi Arabia Dairy Market By Type, By Distribution Channel, By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05917040/?utm_source=GNW



Saudi Arabia dairy market is expected to undergo formidable growth during the forecast period owing to flourishing dairy industry and increasing consumption of milk and dairy products Further, rising awareness towards benefits of milk and related products and growing trend of fitness is anticipated to drive the market growth by 2025.



Regulations regarding halal beverages and increasing popularity of packaged dairy products is fuelling the dairy market growth in Saudi Arabia. The market is witnessing entry of several international companies as the country relies heavily on imports for its dairy requirements.



Saudi Arabia dairy market is categorized based on type, distribution channel and region.Based on type, the market is segmented into drinking milk, butter, cheese, yoghurt and others.



The drinking milk segment held the largest market share and is expected to dominate the market by 2025 owing to the growing number of health-conscious population who are aware about the benefits of milk consumption.



Based on distribution channel, Saudi Arabia dairy market is categorized based on supermarket/hypermarket, grocery retail, discount store, online and others.The supermarket and hypermarket dominated the dairy market in the country as top dairy manufacturers are selling their products in these stores.



Also, with the government’s effort to increase dairy productivity, there are variety of dairy products available in supermarkets and hypermarkets when compared to other stores.



Some of the major players operating in the Saudi Arabia dairy market are Al Safi Danone Ltd, Nada Dairy, Nadec, Saudia Dairy and Foodstuff Company (Sadfco) , Ornua, Danya Foods Ltd, Al Amoudi Group, Almarai, Freisland, Pinar Dairy Food Co and Friesland Arabia Ltd, among others. The market is highly competitive and leading companies are focusing on new product innovation to increase their market share.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2015-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2021–2025



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze and forecast market size of the Saudi Arabia dairy market, in terms of value.

• To define, classify and forecast the Saudi Arabia dairy market on the type, distribution channel and regional distribution.

• To identify tailwinds and headwinds for the Saudi Arabia dairy market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, supply contracts, and mergers & acquisitions in the Saudi Arabia dairy market.

• To evaluate competitor pricing, average market selling prices and trends in the Saudi Arabia dairy market.

• To strategically profile the leading players, which are involved in the supply of dairy in market.

The analyst performed primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of dairy manufacturers and suppliers in Saudi Arabia.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst was able to include manufacturers that could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined product offerings and end user of all major dairy suppliers across the country.

The analyst calculated the market size for the Dairy market using a bottom-up approach, where manufacturers’ value sales data for different types of dairy was recorded as well as forecast for the future years was made. The analyst sourced these values from industry experts and company representatives, and externally validated through analyzing historical sales data of respective manufacturers to arrive at the overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company annual reports, white papers, investor presentations and financial reports were also used by the team.



Key Target Audience:



• Saudi Arabia dairy manufacturers

• Saudi Arabia dairy suppliers

• Research organizations and consulting companies

• Associations, organizations, associations and alliances related to dairy manufacturing

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Industry associations

• Market research and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for industry stakeholders, such as dairy manufacturers, distributors, dealers and policy makers, which market segments should be targeted over the coming years (next five years) in order to strategize investments and capitalize on growth of the market.



Report Scope:



In this report, Saudi Arabia dairy market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Saudi Arabia Dairy Market, By Type:

o Drinking Milk

o Butter

o Cheese

o Yoghurt

o Others

• Saudi Arabia Dairy Market, By Distribution Channel:

o Supermarket/Hypermarket

o Grocery Retail

o Discount Store

o Online

o Others

• Saudi Arabia Dairy Market, By Region:

- Central Region

- Western Region

- Eastern Region

- Northern Region

- Southern Region



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in Saudi Arabia dairy market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

Profit Margin Analysis

• Profit margin analysis in case of direct and indirect sales channel.





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05917040/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001