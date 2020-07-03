New York, July 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "China Lingerie Market By Product Type, By Distribution Channel, By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05917020/?utm_source=GNW



China lingerie market is anticipated to grow at a formidable rate during the forecast period owing to increasing adoption of western lifestyle and rising demand for stylish lingerie from millennials.Further, growing number of working women are aiding China lingerie market.



Increasing penetration of online shopping and changing fashion trends in lingerie industry are some of the other factors expected to propel demand for lingerie in China over the next five years.

China’s lingerie market is highly impacted by the cultural duality between its traditional societal codes and the contemporary world.Further, globalization, economic rise and digital connectivity have led to increased awareness of brands and global trends among Chinese women.



With rising entry of more global brands, the China lingerie market is expected to undergo rapid growth by 2025.

China lingerie market has been categorized based on product type, distribution channel and region.Based on product type, the market is segmented into bra, knickers & panties, lounge wear, shape wear and others.



The sale of bra segment has undergone huge growth in recent years and the segment is anticipated to dominate the market by 2025as well. The market is witnessing increased demand for wireless bras owing to the comfort factor it offers.

Based on distribution channel, China lingerie market is segmented into offline and online channels.The offline channel is further categorized into hypermarkets/ supermarkets, independent retailers and others.



The online segment is expected to undergo highest growth rate during the forecast period owing to the growing preference of Chinese women to shop online.Also, the emergence of large number of ecommerce sites like Alibaba, the market is witnessing a shifting shopping pattern from offline retail to online retail.



Lingerie companies are also preferring to launch their new collection on their website and other e-commerce sites before launching it in retail stores.

Some of the major players operating in the China lingerie market are La Perla, Triumph, Cosmo Lady, Hoplun Group, ETAM, Chun Wing Holdings, Embry Holdings Limited, Mani Form, Minwei Clothes Peiheng Group Shijia Industry and Aubade, among others. Leading companies are focusing on launching more comfortable products to meet the growing demand in Chinese market.



Historical Years: 2015-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2021–2025



• To analyze and forecast market size of the China lingerie market, in terms of value & volume.

• To define, classify and forecast the China lingerie market on the basis of product type, distribution channel and regional distribution.

• To scrutinize the detailed market segmentation and forecast the market size, in terms of value, on the basis of region by segmenting China lingerie market into regions, namely, South-Central, South-West, East-China, North-East, North China & North-West.

• To identify tailwinds and headwinds for the China lingerie market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, supply contracts, and mergers & acquisitions in the China lingerie market.

• To evaluate competitor pricing, average market selling prices and trends in the China lingerie market.

• To strategically profile the leading players, which are involved in the supply of lingerie in China.



The analyst performed primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of lingerie manufacturers and suppliers in China.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst was able to include manufacturers that could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined product offerings, distribution channels, and regional presence of all major lingerie suppliers across the country.

The analyst calculated the market size for the China lingerie market using a bottom-up approach, where manufacturers’ value sales data for different product type of lingerie was recorded as well as forecast for the future years was made. The analyst sourced these values from industry experts and company representatives, and externally validated through analyzing historical sales data of respective manufacturers to arrive at the overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as all China lingerie manufacturers, association, company annual reports, white papers, investor presentations and financial reports were also used by the team.



• China lingerie manufacturers

• China lingerie suppliers

• Research organizations and consulting companies

• Associations, organizations and alliances related to lingerie manufacturing

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Industry associations

• Market research and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for industry stakeholders, such as lingerie manufacturers, distributors, dealers and policy makers, which market segments should be targeted over the coming years (next five years) in order to strategize investments and capitalize on growth of the market.



In this report, China lingerie market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:



• China Lingerie Market, By Product Type:

- Bra

- knickers & Panties

- Lounge Wear

- Shape Wear

- Others

• China Lingerie Market, By Distribution Channel:

- Online Stores

- Offline

- Hypermarkets/ Supermarkets

- Independent Retailers

- Others

• China Lingerie Market, By Geography:

- South-Central

- South-West

- East

- North East

- North-West

- North



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in China lingerie market.



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

Profit Margin Analysis

• Profit margin analysis in case of direct and indirect sales channel.





