New York, July 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "China Biscuit Market By Product Type, By Distribution Channel, By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05917019/?utm_source=GNW



China biscuit market is anticipated to undergo substantial growth during the next five years owing to increased consumption of bakery & cereals and rising number of health-conscious consumers.The growing number of working populations are further aiding to the high demand for bakery goods like biscuits.



The manufacturers are also coming up with variety of flavours which is further accelerating the market growth.

Biscuits are a great source to boost energy and satisfy hunger.The convenience offered by these bakery goods are attracting Chinese consumers.



Moreover, awareness regarding the consumption of a balanced and healthy diet coupled with increasing demand from almost all the sections of the population from a child to senior citizens is leading to huge growth of biscuit market in China.Chinese people are inclined towards both savoury as well as sweet biscuits.



Premiumization is the focus of biscuit manufacturers in the country as consumers are willing to pay more for freshly baked biscuits. The changing lifestyle with more western influence is also poised to aid the biscuit market growth in China during the forecast period.

China biscuit market is segmented based on type, distribution channel and region.Based on type, the market is segmented into plain biscuit, cookies, sandwiched biscuit, crackers and crispbreads and others.



The market is witnessing high growth of crackers and crisp breads as most of the Chinese people are inclined towards it. Also, the increasing awareness towards health and fitness is making consumers buy crackers and crispbreads which are mostly made of natural and healthy ingredients.

Based on distribution channel, China biscuit market is segmented into offline and online channels.The offline channel is further categorized into hypermarkets/ supermarkets, convenience stores, independent small grocers and others.



The offline channel dominated the Chinese biscuit market in terms of revenue in 2019. However, the increasing growth of e-commerce sites with increasing internet penetration is expected to make offline channel undergo the fastest growth during the forecast period.

Some of the major players operating in the China biscuit market are Mondelez China, Orion China, Want Want China Holdings Limited, Fujian Dali Group, Liwayway (China) Co., Ltd., Danisa, Jiangzhong Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd (Hougu biscuits), Silang Co. Ltd and Huamei, among others. With entry of international biscuit brands, the market has become highly competitive. Manufacturers are focusing on new and distinctive flavors of biscuits. They are also including more healthy grains as ingredients keeping in mind the growing requirements of health conscious population.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2015-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2021–2025



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze and forecast market size of the China biscuit market, in terms of value.

• To define, classify and forecast the China biscuit market on the type, distribution channel and regional distribution.

• To scrutinize the detailed market segmentation and forecast the market size, in terms of value, on the basis of region by segmenting china biscuit market into regions, namely, South-Central, South-West, East-China, North-East, North China & North-West.

• To identify tailwinds and headwinds for the China biscuit market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, supply contracts, and mergers & acquisitions in the China biscuit market.

• To evaluate competitor pricing, average market selling prices and trends in the China biscuit market.

• To strategically profile the leading players, which are involved in the supply of biscuit in China.

The analyst performed primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of biscuit manufacturers and suppliers in China Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.



While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.Through this technique, the analyst was able to include manufacturers that could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research.



The analyst examined product offerings, distribution channels, and regional presence of all major biscuit suppliers across the country.

The analyst calculated the market size for the China biscuit market using a bottom-up approach, where manufacturers’ value sales data for different types of biscuits was recorded as well as forecast for the future years was made. The analyst sourced these values from industry experts and company representatives, and externally validated through analyzing historical sales data of respective manufacturers to arrive at the overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as all China biscuit manufacturers, association, company annual reports, white papers, investor presentations and financial reports were also used by the team.



Key Target Audience:



• China biscuit manufacturers

• China biscuit retailers/distributors

• Research organizations and consulting companies

• Associations, organizations and alliances related to biscuit manufacturing

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Industry associations

• Market research and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for industry stakeholders, such as biscuit manufacturers, distributors, dealers and policy makers, which market segments should be targeted over the coming years (next five years) in order to strategize investments and capitalize on growth of the market.



Report Scope:



In this report, China biscuit market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• China Biscuit Market, By Product Type:

o Plain Biscuit

o Cookies

o Sandwiched Biscuit

o Crackers and Crispbreads

o Others

• China Biscuit Market, By Distribution Channel:

o Offline

- Hypermarkets/ Supermarket

- Convenience Stores

- Independent Small Grocers

- Others

o Online

• China Biscuit Market, By Geography:

- South-Central

- South-West

- East China

- North East

- North-West

- North China



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in China biscuit market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

Profit Margin Analysis

• Profit margin analysis in case of direct and indirect sales channel.





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05917019/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001