Brazil animal feed market is anticipated to witness substantial growth by 2025 owing to the increasing consumption of meat and dairy products in the country.The rising concern over meat quality and food safety is also propelling the demand for animal feed for livestock.



The government of Brazil is taking measures to ensure good quality of meat and animal-by products. Further, rising per capita disposable income has led to increased meat consumption which in turn is expected to drive the animal feed market growth during the forecast period.



Additionally, improved socio-economic factor and education level has created awareness among Brazilians towards food safety.This has led to change in eating pattern and made various regulatory bodies to lay out guidelines for good animal feeding practices.



With the focus of government and international organizations like Food and Agricultural Organization (FAO) on ensuring the safety of food for human consumption, the Brazil animal feed market is poised to undergo formidable growth in the next five years.



Brazil animal feed market is segmented based on type, product and region.Based on type, the market is categorized into swine animal feed, poultry animal feed, ruminant feed, aquatic feed and others.



The poultry animal segment held the largest market share in 2019 and is expected to dominate the market by 2025 owing to the increasing consumption of poultry meat like chicken in the country.



Based on product, the Brazil animal feed market is segmented into fodder, forage and others.Among them, the fodder segment is estimated to undergo the highest growth rate owing to the lack of grazing land for animals in the country.



Also, the high demand for meat is supporting the demand for fodder in Brazil.

Major players operating in the Brazil animal feed market are Adisseo, Cargill, BASF, Alltech, Bunge, DSM, Ingredion Incorporated, Yara, Novus International Inc., Biomin and Nutreco, among others.



