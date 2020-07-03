New York, July 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "United States Automotive Lighting Market by Vehicle Type, By Application, By Technology, By Demand Category Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05917005/?utm_source=GNW

Lighting is a fundamental part in car vehicles, assuming a vital part in car security.The lighting system comprises of front, rear, side, fog and interiors lights.



It gives brightening to the driver and helps other vehicle drivers and pedestrians making a course for identify the vehicle’s position and size.United States Automotive Lighting market is expected to grow on the back of growing automotive production and growing gross national income of the country.



Moreover, the country is the second largest automobile market across the globe and growing purchasing power of individuals will result in expansion of automobile lighting market in forecast period.



Some of the major players operating in US Automotive Lightning Market are Denso Corporation, Hella, Osram, Magneti Marelli S.P.A, Valeo, Hyundai Mobis, Koito, Stanley Electric Co, General Electric Company, Oracle Lightning etc. Major companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new products in order to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and new product developments.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2015-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2021–2025



Objective of the Study:



• To assess the demand-supply scenario of Automotive Lighting market, which covers production, import, export, demand, supply, and net inventory status of Automotive Lighting market in United States.

• To analyze and forecast the market size of Automotive Lighting market, in terms of value as well as volume.

• To classify and forecast United States Automotive Lighting Market based on Vehicle type, applications, technology, demand category and regional distribution.

• To identify drivers and challenges for United States Automotive Lighting market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in United States Automotive Lighting market.

• To conduct the pricing analysis for United States Automotive Lighting market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players involved in the manufacturing of United States Automotive Lighting market.

To perform the study, the analyst conducted primary as well as exhaustive secondary research.Initially, the analyst prepared an exhaustive list of Automotive Lighting market manufacturers and suppliers operating in United States.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys, which include primary calls, email responses, etc., with the identified companies. While interviewing, the respondents were also asked about their major competitors. Through this technique, the analyst could include manufacturers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined product offerings, distribution channels, and regional presence of all major automotive lighting market supplier in United States.

The analyst calculated the market size for United States Automotive Lighting market using a bottom-up technique, wherein manufacturers’ volume sales data for different applications, were recorded as well as forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from industry experts and company representatives, and externally validated through analysing historical sales data of respective manufacturers to arrive at the overall market size.



Multiple secondary sources such as directories, databases such as Automobile association in United States such as American Automobile Association, Company Websites, company annual reports, white papers, investor presentations and financial reports were also used by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Dealers/ Distributors of Automotive Lighting market.

• Raw material suppliers of the materials.

• End users of Automotive Lighting market.

• Research organizations and consulting companies.

• Associations, organizations, forums and alliances related to Automotive Lighting.

• Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM’s)

• Industry associations

• Market research and consulting firm.

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for industry stakeholders such as Automotive Lighting manufacturers, distributors and dealers, customers and policy makers. The study would also help them to target the growing segments over the coming years (next two to five years), thereby aiding the stakeholders in taking investment decisions and facilitating their expansion.



Report Scope:



In this report, United States Automotive Lighting Market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• US Automotive Lightning Market, by Vehicle Type:

o Passenger Car

o Two-Wheeler

o Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV)

o Medium & Heavy Commercial Vehicle (M&HCV)

o Off the Road Vehicle (OTR)

• US Automotive Lightning Market, by Application:

o Front Light

o Rear Light

o Side Light

o Fog Light

o Interior Light

• US Automotive Lightning Market, by Technology:

o LED

o Xenon

o Halogen

• US Automotive Lightning Market, by Demand Category:

o OEM

o Replacement

• US Automotive Lightning Market, by Region:

o Southeast

o Midwest

o West

o Northeast

o Southwest



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in United States Automotive Lighting market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Raw Material Analysis

• Detailed list of different raw materials used in production of Automotive Lighting market, list of existing suppliers of raw materials, pricing analysis of raw materials, analysis of difference between imported and domestically procured raw materials.



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

Profit Margin Analysis

• Profit margin analysis in case of direct and indirect sales channel.





