Providence Resources Plc

Director Appointment

Dublin and London - July 3, 2020 - Providence Resources P.l.c. (PVR LN, PRP ID), the Irish based Oil & Gas Exploration Company, today announces the appointment of Andrew Mackay as Independent Non-Executive Director with effect from the 3 July 2020.

Andrew Mackay has over 40 years’ experience in the industry. He founded NRG Group in 1988 and served as CEO since. He has extensive experience, in the upstream oil & gas business including service company engineering positions in the early years, through Senior Drilling engineering positions for Saudi Aramco, followed by 4 years in the UK government’s oil & gas division.

Commenting today, Pat Plunkett, Chairman of Providence Resources said:

"The Board is delighted that Andrew has agreed to join our board. Andrew’s depth of knowledge, experience and contacts in the oil & gas sector will be very important as we move forward with Barryroe. He will be a valuable addition to the board, and we look forward to working with him going forward”.

Information required by Schedule 2, paragraph (g) of the AIM Rules for Companies and Schedule 2, paragraph (g) Euronext Growth Rules

Mr. Andrew Sutherland Mackay, aged 69, holds or has held the following directorships and/or partnerships in the previous five years:

Company Incorporated Date Appointed Date Retired NRG Group UK September 1988 Ongoing TAC Healthcare Group Ltd UK April 2013 October 2019 Craigton Lodge Nursery School Ltd UK April 1991 Ongoing

Mr. Mackay currently holds 13,833,333 ordinary shares in Providence representing 1.66% of ordinary shares in the Company.

No additional information relating to Mr. Mackay is required to be disclosed under Rule 17 or Schedule 2 paragraph (g) of the AIM Rules for Companies and Schedule 2 paragraph (g) of the Euronext Growth Rules.

ABOUT PROVIDENCE RESOURCES

Providence Resources is an Irish based Oil & Gas Exploration Company with a portfolio of appraisal and exploration assets located offshore Ireland. Providence's shares are quoted on the AIM in London and Euronext Growth in Dublin. Further information on Providence can be found on www.providenceresources.com