New York, July 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "UAE Transmission Repair Market By Vehicle Type, By Repair Type, By Component, By Company and By Geography, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05917004/?utm_source=GNW



UAE transmission repair market is projected to grow at single digit CAGR during 2021-2025. The major factors fuelled the growth of the transmission repair market in the country include increase in the average vehicle age, growing average vehicle miles travelled and increasing vehicle sales.



Based on vehicle segment, in 2019, the passenger car segment held the largest share of the UAE transmission repair market due to increasing average vehicle miles travelled and increased sales of passenger cars.



In terms of component, the market is segmented into gasket & seal, transmission filter, o-ring, fluid, flywheel, pressure plate, oil pump and others. The fluids segment is estimated to be the fastest growing market, in terms of value due to increasing adoption of preventive/periodic maintenance services, which not only increases the average vehicle age but also enhances fuel efficiency.



The major player operating in UAE transmission repair Market are Allison Transmission, Schaeffler Technologies, Continental AG, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Lee Myles Autocare & Transmission, Firestone Complete Auto Care, Cottman Transmission and Total Auto Care, Borgwarner, Mister Transmission, Aamco Transmissions etc.Most of the companies are doing good with developing new products along with new advanced technologies to stay strong in the Automotive Transmission repair market.



Many companies are merging with other companies as a part of a strategy for good dealing and to cope with market competition.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Period: 2015-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2021–2025



Objective of the Study:



• To assess the demand-supply scenario of Transmission Repair which covers production, demand and supply of Transmission Repair market in UAE.

• To analyse and forecast the market size of Transmission Repair in terms of volume and Value.

• To classify and forecast UAE Transmission Repair based on vehicle type, repair type, component and regional distribution.

• To identify drivers and challenges for UAE Transmission Repair market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in UAE Transmission Repair market.

• To identify and analyse the profile of leading players involved in the manufacturing of UAE Transmission Repair market.

To perform the study, the analyst conducted primary as well as exhaustive secondary research.Initially, the analyst prepared an exhaustive list of automotive transmission manufacturers operating in UAE.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys, which include primary calls, email responses, etc., with the identified companies. While interviewing, the respondents were also asked about their major competitors. Through this technique, the analyst could include manufacturers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined product offerings and regional presence of all major Transmission repair service centres across UAE.

The analyst calculated the market size for UAE Transmission Repair using a bottom-up technique, wherein manufacturers’ volume sales data for different types of vehicles, were recorded as well as forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from industry experts and company representatives, and externally validated through analysing historical sales data of respective manufacturer to arrive at the overall market size.



Multiple secondary sources such as directories, Company Websites, company annual reports, white papers, investor presentations and financial reports were also used by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Automobile OEM’s

• Manufacturers of automotive transmission

• OEM authorized service centres

• Transmission repair centres

• Research Institutes

• Associations, organizations, forums and alliances related to Transmission manufacturers.

• Industry associations

• Market research and consulting firm.

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for industry stakeholders such as Transmission Repair manufacturers, customers and policy makers. The study would also help them to target the growing segments over the coming years (next two to five years), thereby aiding the stakeholders in taking investment decisions and facilitating their expansion.



Report Scope:



In this report, UAE Transmission Repair market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• UAE Transmission Repair Market, by Vehicle Type:

o Passenger Cars

o Light Commercial Vehicles

o Heavy Commercial Vehicles

• UAE Transmission Repair Market, by Repair Type:

o Transmission General Repair (TGRM)

o Transmission Overhaul (TOM)

• UAE Transmission Repair Market, by Component:

o Gasket & Seal

o Transmission Filter

o O-Ring

o Fluid

o Flywheel

o Pressure Plate

o Oil Pump

o Others

• UAE Transmission Repair Market, by Geography:

o Dubai

o Abu Dhabi

o Sharjah

o Rest of UAE



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in Transmission Repair market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

Profit Margin Analysis

• Profit margin analysis in case of direct and indirect sales channel.





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05917004/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001