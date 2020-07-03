In June 2020 AS Tallink Grupp transported 280 520 passengers, which is a 72.5% decrease compared to June 2019. The number of cargo units decreased by 5.2% to 30 064 units and the number of passenger vehicles decreased by 37.7% to 75 418 units in the same comparison.

In the second quarter of the 2020 financial year (April – June) AS Tallink Grupp transported 388 212 passengers, which is a 85.4% decrease compared to the previous year. The number of transported cargo units decreased by 12.8% to 86 755 units and the number of passenger vehicles decreased by 65.8% to 102 479 units in same comparison.

AS Tallink Grupp passenger, cargo unit and passenger vehicles numbers for June 2020 and the second quarter of the financial year were the following:

June

2020 June

2019 Change Q2 2020 Q2 2019 Change Passengers 280 520 1 019 421 -72.5% 388 212 2 651 843 -85.4% Finland - Sweden 41 348 298 220 -86.1% 53 984 771 894 -93.0% Estonia - Finland 234 737 539 788 -56.5% 322 590 1 385 108 -76.7% Estonia - Sweden 3 026 98 599 -96.9% 8 337 271 407 -96.9% Latvia - Sweden 1 409 82 814 -98.3% 3 301 223 434 -98.5% Cargo Units 30 064 31 705 -5.2% 86 755 99 546 -12.8% Finland - Sweden 6 135 5 948 3.1% 18 097 19 814 -8.7% Estonia - Finland 20 620 20 545 0.4% 59 580 63 995 -6.9% Estonia - Sweden 3 093 3 783 -18.2% 8 631 11 522 -25.1% Latvia - Sweden 216 1 429 -84.9% 447 4 215 -89.4% Passenger Vehicles 75 418 120 974 -37.7% 102 479 299 477 -65.8% Finland - Sweden 5 082 21 938 -76.8% 6 937 43 093 -83.9% Estonia - Finland 69 767 86 841 -19.7% 94 427 223 485 -57.7% Estonia - Sweden 215 6 646 -96.8% 215 16 899 -98.7% Latvia - Sweden 354 5 549 -93.6% 900 16 000 -94.4%

The following operational factors influenced the development in June 2020 and in the second quarter of the financial year:

ESTONIA – FINLAND

Operations of cruise ferry Silja Europa were suspended from 17 March to 12 June due to travel restrictions. Shuttle vessel Megastar continued operating on Tallinn-Helsinki route and was carrying mainly cargo until travel restrictions were lifted. Shuttle vessel Star was rerouted to Paldiski-Sassnitz route from 19 March to 18 April and continued operating on Tallinn-Helsinki route on 14 May. Cruise ferry Victoria I was rerouted to Tallinn-Helsinki route from 7 June. Cruise ferry Baltic Queen operated 2 special cruises from Tallinn to Aland in June. Estonia-Finland statistics in the table above include volumes from both ordinary and rerouted operations.

ESTONIA – SWEDEN

Operations of Tallinn-Stockholm route have been suspended since 15 March due to travel restrictions. From 7 June, Paldiski-Kapellskär route is operated by two vessels, cargo vessel Regal Star and cruise ferry Isabelle.

FINLAND – SWEDEN

Operations of Helsinki-Stockholm route have been suspended since 19 March due to travel restrictions. Cruise ferry Silja Serenade was rerouted to Helsinki-Riga route from 26 June. Cruise ferries Baltic Princess and Galaxy have been operating according to ordinary schedule and since 19 March have carried mainly cargo.

LATVIA – SWEDEN

Operations of Riga-Stockholm route have been suspended since 16 March due to travel restrictions. In the second quarter, cruise ferry Romantika operated 6 special return trips on Riga-Stockholm route to transport cargo and workers. Cruise ferry Isabelle was rerouted to Paldiski-Kapellskär route from 7 June.





Veiko Haavapuu

Financial Director

AS Tallink Grupp

Sadama 5

10111 Tallinn, Estonia

E-mail veiko.haavapuu@tallink.ee

