In June 2020 AS Tallink Grupp transported 280 520 passengers, which is a 72.5% decrease compared to June 2019. The number of cargo units decreased by 5.2% to 30 064 units and the number of passenger vehicles decreased by 37.7% to 75 418 units in the same comparison.

In the second quarter of the 2020 financial year (April – June) AS Tallink Grupp transported 388 212 passengers, which is a 85.4% decrease compared to the previous year. The number of transported cargo units decreased by 12.8% to 86 755 units and the number of passenger vehicles decreased by 65.8% to 102 479 units in same comparison.

AS Tallink Grupp passenger, cargo unit and passenger vehicles numbers for June 2020 and the second quarter of the financial year were the following:

 June
2020		June
2019		ChangeQ2 2020Q2 2019Change
Passengers280 5201 019 421-72.5%388 2122 651 843-85.4%
Finland - Sweden41 348298 220-86.1%53 984771 894-93.0%
Estonia - Finland234 737539 788-56.5%322 5901 385 108-76.7%
Estonia - Sweden3 02698 599-96.9%8 337271 407-96.9%
Latvia - Sweden1 40982 814-98.3%3 301223 434-98.5%
       
Cargo Units30 06431 705-5.2%86 75599 546-12.8%
Finland - Sweden6 1355 9483.1%18 09719 814-8.7%
Estonia - Finland20 62020 5450.4%59 58063 995-6.9%
Estonia - Sweden3 0933 783-18.2%8 63111 522-25.1%
Latvia - Sweden2161 429-84.9%4474 215-89.4%
       
Passenger Vehicles75 418120 974-37.7%102 479299 477-65.8%
Finland - Sweden5 08221 938-76.8%6 93743 093-83.9%
Estonia - Finland69 76786 841-19.7%94 427223 485-57.7%
Estonia - Sweden2156 646-96.8%21516 899-98.7%
Latvia - Sweden3545 549-93.6%90016 000-94.4%
       

The following operational factors influenced the development in June 2020 and in the second quarter of the financial year:

ESTONIA – FINLAND

Operations of cruise ferry Silja Europa were suspended from 17 March to 12 June due to travel restrictions. Shuttle vessel Megastar continued operating on Tallinn-Helsinki route and was carrying mainly cargo until travel restrictions were lifted. Shuttle vessel Star was rerouted to Paldiski-Sassnitz route from 19 March to 18 April and continued operating on Tallinn-Helsinki route on 14 May. Cruise ferry Victoria I was rerouted to Tallinn-Helsinki route from 7 June. Cruise ferry Baltic Queen operated 2 special cruises from Tallinn to Aland in June. Estonia-Finland statistics in the table above include volumes from both ordinary and rerouted operations.

ESTONIA – SWEDEN

Operations of Tallinn-Stockholm route have been suspended since 15 March due to travel restrictions. From 7 June, Paldiski-Kapellskär route is operated by two vessels, cargo vessel Regal Star and cruise ferry Isabelle.

FINLAND – SWEDEN

Operations of Helsinki-Stockholm route have been suspended since 19 March due to travel restrictions. Cruise ferry Silja Serenade was rerouted to Helsinki-Riga route from 26 June. Cruise ferries Baltic Princess and Galaxy have been operating according to ordinary schedule and since 19 March have carried mainly cargo.    

LATVIA – SWEDEN

Operations of Riga-Stockholm route have been suspended since 16 March due to travel restrictions. In the second quarter, cruise ferry Romantika operated 6 special return trips on Riga-Stockholm route to transport cargo and workers. Cruise ferry Isabelle was rerouted to Paldiski-Kapellskär route from 7 June.


