In June 2020 AS Tallink Grupp transported 280 520 passengers, which is a 72.5% decrease compared to June 2019. The number of cargo units decreased by 5.2% to 30 064 units and the number of passenger vehicles decreased by 37.7% to 75 418 units in the same comparison.
In the second quarter of the 2020 financial year (April – June) AS Tallink Grupp transported 388 212 passengers, which is a 85.4% decrease compared to the previous year. The number of transported cargo units decreased by 12.8% to 86 755 units and the number of passenger vehicles decreased by 65.8% to 102 479 units in same comparison.
AS Tallink Grupp passenger, cargo unit and passenger vehicles numbers for June 2020 and the second quarter of the financial year were the following:
|June
2020
|June
2019
|Change
|Q2 2020
|Q2 2019
|Change
|Passengers
|280 520
|1 019 421
|-72.5%
|388 212
|2 651 843
|-85.4%
|Finland - Sweden
|41 348
|298 220
|-86.1%
|53 984
|771 894
|-93.0%
|Estonia - Finland
|234 737
|539 788
|-56.5%
|322 590
|1 385 108
|-76.7%
|Estonia - Sweden
|3 026
|98 599
|-96.9%
|8 337
|271 407
|-96.9%
|Latvia - Sweden
|1 409
|82 814
|-98.3%
|3 301
|223 434
|-98.5%
|Cargo Units
|30 064
|31 705
|-5.2%
|86 755
|99 546
|-12.8%
|Finland - Sweden
|6 135
|5 948
|3.1%
|18 097
|19 814
|-8.7%
|Estonia - Finland
|20 620
|20 545
|0.4%
|59 580
|63 995
|-6.9%
|Estonia - Sweden
|3 093
|3 783
|-18.2%
|8 631
|11 522
|-25.1%
|Latvia - Sweden
|216
|1 429
|-84.9%
|447
|4 215
|-89.4%
|Passenger Vehicles
|75 418
|120 974
|-37.7%
|102 479
|299 477
|-65.8%
|Finland - Sweden
|5 082
|21 938
|-76.8%
|6 937
|43 093
|-83.9%
|Estonia - Finland
|69 767
|86 841
|-19.7%
|94 427
|223 485
|-57.7%
|Estonia - Sweden
|215
|6 646
|-96.8%
|215
|16 899
|-98.7%
|Latvia - Sweden
|354
|5 549
|-93.6%
|900
|16 000
|-94.4%
The following operational factors influenced the development in June 2020 and in the second quarter of the financial year:
ESTONIA – FINLAND
Operations of cruise ferry Silja Europa were suspended from 17 March to 12 June due to travel restrictions. Shuttle vessel Megastar continued operating on Tallinn-Helsinki route and was carrying mainly cargo until travel restrictions were lifted. Shuttle vessel Star was rerouted to Paldiski-Sassnitz route from 19 March to 18 April and continued operating on Tallinn-Helsinki route on 14 May. Cruise ferry Victoria I was rerouted to Tallinn-Helsinki route from 7 June. Cruise ferry Baltic Queen operated 2 special cruises from Tallinn to Aland in June. Estonia-Finland statistics in the table above include volumes from both ordinary and rerouted operations.
ESTONIA – SWEDEN
Operations of Tallinn-Stockholm route have been suspended since 15 March due to travel restrictions. From 7 June, Paldiski-Kapellskär route is operated by two vessels, cargo vessel Regal Star and cruise ferry Isabelle.
FINLAND – SWEDEN
Operations of Helsinki-Stockholm route have been suspended since 19 March due to travel restrictions. Cruise ferry Silja Serenade was rerouted to Helsinki-Riga route from 26 June. Cruise ferries Baltic Princess and Galaxy have been operating according to ordinary schedule and since 19 March have carried mainly cargo.
LATVIA – SWEDEN
Operations of Riga-Stockholm route have been suspended since 16 March due to travel restrictions. In the second quarter, cruise ferry Romantika operated 6 special return trips on Riga-Stockholm route to transport cargo and workers. Cruise ferry Isabelle was rerouted to Paldiski-Kapellskär route from 7 June.
Veiko Haavapuu
Financial Director
AS Tallink Grupp
Sadama 5
10111 Tallinn, Estonia
E-mail veiko.haavapuu@tallink.ee
