Sidetrade, the artificial intelligence platform dedicated to accelerating company revenue and cashflow, has earned the European Rising Tech label, awarded by Euronext in recognition of its sales, financial, and stock market performance.



Software editor Sidetrade has earned Euronext’s coveted European Rising Tech label recognizing 98 top performers among the over 350 technology companies listed on Euronext Amsterdam, Brussels, Dublin, Lisbon or Paris.

As of 31 May 2020, these 98 companies had a market capitalisation of 23 billion euros for 21 billion euros traded in one year. This dynamism reflects the strong appeal of fast-growing tech companies for investors.

“This recognition is the culmination of the work of over 250 Sidetrade staff, who, day by day, have dedicated their skills and energy to the growth of our company. Our strong, recurrent SaaS business model gives us the resilience to weather the present crisis. Furthermore, the pandemic is catalysing digital transformation, with companies accelerating investment in automation and AI dedicated to business processes. This is a wonderful opportunity for Sidetrade, and it is highly motivating for each and every member of our staff.”

- Olivier Novasque, CEO of Sidetrade.

With this label, the Euronext committee recognizes Sidetrade’s solid economic and stock market performance.

Sidetrade has been listed on Euronext Growth since 2005 and has been part of the EnterNext PEA-PME 150 index since 2014. In financial year 2019, Sidetrade turnover was 25.7 million euros, up 17%, like for like. Sidetrade management has every confidence that 2020 will be another year of growth. A pioneer in SaaS and AI, Sidetrade is squarely ahead of the game in their market. Sidetrade solutions are ideally positioned to support companies now urgently striving to generate and secure cash. Let us recall that Sidetrade is officially recognized as an “innovative” company by Bpifrance (the French public investment bank) which makes the company eligible for French innovation funds (FCPI).





