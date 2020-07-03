New York, July 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "UAE Construction Market, By Industry Type, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05916934/?utm_source=GNW



UAE construction market is expected to grow at brisk rate during the forecast period on account of upcoming event in UAE i.e. Expo 2020 and increasing inclination of government to boost tourism in the country. Some of the major projects under development in the country include Dubai metro red line extension, Burj Jumeirah, World Islands and Sahel Al Emarat. Majority of projects are anticipated to be completed on or before 2020 and the budget allotment for these projects is huge. The government of the country is also focusing on smart cities and at the similar front plans to digitize up to 1000 government services and install 2000 wi-fi hotspots in the country. Moreover, liberal trade policies in the country are attracting foreign investors, propelling the construction market in UAE.



In terms of industry type, market can be segregated into industrial, commercial, infrastructural and residential. Residential sector is likely to witness significant growth on account of growing population and lower prices of cement & steel helps to reduce the overall cost of the construction as well.



Based on region, construction market can be segregated into Dubai, Abi Dhabi, Sharjah and rest of UAE.UAE government is focusing on reducing the dependency on exports of oil and therefore investing in the infrastructural development of the country which is centered around Dubai by projects such as new hotels, Dubai South and Dubailand.



Increased construction activities around the city are contributing to the leading share of Dubai through 2025.



Major players operating in the UAE construction market include AE Arma-Electropanc, Consolidated Contractors Group, Bechtel, Fluor Corp, Arabtec Construction LLC, Al Futtaim Carillion, ACC Arabian Construction Company, Joannou & Paraskevaides Overseas Limited, Freyssinet Gulf LLC, etc.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2015-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2021–2025



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze and forecast the market size of UAE construction market, in terms of value.

• To classify and forecast UAE construction market based on industry type and regional distribution.

• To identify drivers and challenges for UAE construction market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in UAE construction market.

• To conduct the pricing analysis for UAE construction market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players involved in the UAE construction market.

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of construction companies across the region.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the construction companies which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the product offerings, distribution channels and presence of all major construction companies across the region.

The analyst calculated the market size of UAE construction market using a bottom-up approach, where data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Construction companies and other stakeholders

• Raw material suppliers

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Organizations, forums and alliances related to construction market

• Market research and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as construction companies, raw material suppliers, and partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, UAE construction market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Market, By Industry Type:

o Industrial

o Commercial

o Infrastructure

o Residential

• Market, By Region:

o Dubai

o Abu Dhabi

o Sharjah

o Rest of UAE



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in UAE construction market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05916934/?utm_source=GNW



