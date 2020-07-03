New York, July 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Saudi Arabia Pad Mounted Switchgear Market By Type, By Voltage, By Standard, By Application, By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05916927/?utm_source=GNW



Saudi Arabia pad mounted switchgear market is expected to grow at a steady rate of during the forecast period.The Saudi Arabia pad mounted switchgear market is driven by the increasing investments by the government for upgradation & modernization of existing T&D infrastructure.



Additionally, growing energy demand in the country and increasing trend of underground electric cable laying are further anticipated to spur the market during forecast period. Also, the ongoing automation in the power industry is further propelling the market in the country.



The Saudi Arabia pad mounted switchgear market is segmented based on type, voltage, standard, application, company and region.Based on type, the market can be categorized into air, gas, solid dielectric and others.



The solid dielectric type is expected to register the highest growth in the market during the forecast years since these switchgears are deployed for horizontal or vertical mounting and can be used in corrosive/wet environment. at any altitude. Additionally, these switchgears use epoxy as an insulation medium which is inert and environmentally safe. Based on voltage, the market can be fragmented into up to 15 kV, 15–25 kV and 25–38 kV. The 25-38kV segment is expected to hold significant market share during the forecast period owing to the increasing infrastructural development and investments in the transmission & distribution network.



Major players operating in the Saudi Arabia pad mounted switchgear market include EEIC, TIEPCO, ABB Ltd., Eaton Corporation Saudi Arabia, Wahah Electric Supply Co. of Saudi Arabia (Ltd.) (WESCOSA), Electronic & Electrical Industries Corp., Arabian Point Eight Power Co. Ltd., Al Amana Technology, Alfanar Electrical Systems, Gedac Electric Company and others. The companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new services in order to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and new service developments.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2015-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2021–2025



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze and forecast the market size of Saudi Arabia pad mounted switchgear market.

• To classify and forecast Saudi Arabia pad mounted switchgear market based on type, voltage, standard, application, company and regional distribution.

• To identify drivers and challenges for Saudi Arabia pad mounted switchgear market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in Saudi Arabia pad mounted switchgear market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in Saudi Arabia pad mounted switchgear market.

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of manufacturers across the country.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the manufacturers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the manufacturers, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the country.

The analyst calculated the market size of Saudi Arabia pad mounted switchgear market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Pad mounted switchgear manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and other stakeholders

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Organizations, forums and alliances related to pad mounted switchgear

• Market research and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers, suppliers and partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, Saudi Arabia pad mounted switchgear market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Market, By Type:

o Air

o Gas

o Solid Dielectric

o Others

• Market, By Voltage:

o Up to 15 kV

o 15–25 kV

o 25–38 kV

• Market, By Standard:

o IEC

o IEEE

o Others

• Market, By Application:

o Industrial

o Commercial

o Residential

• Market, By Region:

o Western Region

o Central Region

o Eastern Region

o Rest of Saudi Arabia



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in Saudi Arabia pad mounted switchgear market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).





