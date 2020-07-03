New York, July 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "United States Business Travel Insurance Market By Type of User, By Insurance Cover, By Distribution Channel, By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05916918/?utm_source=GNW



United States business travel insurance market is expected to grow at a formidable rate during the forecast years.The United States business travel insurance market is driven by the growing international trade and expansion of businesses overseas.



Additionally, rising number of international travels in order to maintain worldwide client relations is expected to spur the market during the next five years. Furthermore, United States has a travel insurance mandate to obtain VISA thereby driving the market in the country.



The United States business travel insurance market is segmented based on type of user, insurance cover, distribution channel, company and region.Based on distribution channel, the market can be fragmented into bank, insurance company, insurance intermediaries, insurance broker, insurance trade, insurance aggregator and others.



The insurance company segment is expected to register the highest growth during forecast years.This can be accredited to the growing number of collaborations with enterprises and online travel agents (OTA).



Additionally, the development of advanced technology solutions for the corporates has led the insurance companies to be the fastest growing segment among other distribution channels.



Major players operating in the United States business travel insurance market include Seven Corners Inc., Travel Safe Insurance, USI Insurance Services LLC, MH Ross Travel Insurance Services Inc., American International Group, Inc., Chubb Ltd., Search Results, CSA Travel Protection, MetLife, Inc, Allianz and others. The companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new services in order to stay competitive in the market.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2015-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2021–2025



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze and forecast the market size of United States business travel insurance market.

• To classify and forecast United States business travel insurance market based on type of user, insurance cover, distribution channel, company and regional distribution.

• To identify drivers and challenges for United States business travel insurance market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in United States business travel insurance market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in United States business travel insurance market.

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of service providers across the region.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the service providers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the service providers, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the region.

The analyst calculated the market size of United States business travel insurance market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Business travel insurance service provider companies, vendors and other stakeholders

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Organizations, forums and alliances related to business travel insurance

• Market research and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as service provider companies and partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, United States business travel insurance market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Market, By Type of User:

o B2B

o B2C

o B2B2C

• Market, By Insurance Cover:

o Single trip travel insurance

o Annual multi-trip travel insurance

o Long-stay travel insurance

• Market, By Distribution Channel:

o Bank

o Insurance company

o Insurance intermediaries

o Insurance broker

o Insurance Trade

o Insurance Aggregator

o Others

• Market, By Region:

o North-East

o Mid-West

o West

o South



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in United States business travel insurance market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05916918/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001