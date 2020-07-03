New York, July 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "United States Zero Trust Security Market By Authentication Type, By Deployment Mode, By Solution Type, By Organization Size, By End User Industry, By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05916891/?utm_source=GNW



United States zero trust security market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR of around 10% during the forecast period.The United States zero trust security market is driven by the growing cyber-threats, increasing mandates from government & compliance regulations, upgradation & modernization in networking infrastructure, among others.



Additionally, increasing demand for better visibility due to rising IoT traffic among enterprises in further expected to spur the market growth through 2025.



The United States zero trust security market is segmented based on authentication type, deployment mode, solution type, organization size, end user industry, company and region.Based on authentication type, the market can be bifurcated into single-factor authentication and multi-factor authentication.



The multi-factor authentication is expected to hold the largest market share during forecast years since it is becoming one of the most effective type of identity verification and authentication method that requires a person, software, or a machine to present multiple identifiers for identity verification.Based on deployment mode, the market can be divided into cloud and on-premises.



The cloud segment is expected to dominate the market attributable to advantages associated with cloud based offerings such as speed, scalability, and enhanced IT security.

Major players operating in the United States zero trust security market include Cisco Systems Inc., Akamai Technologies, Inc., Palo Alto Networks, Inc., Symantec Corporation, Okta, Inc., Forcepoint, LLC, Centrify Corporation, Cyxtera Technologies, Google LLC, VMware Inc. and others. The companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new services in order to stay competitive in the market. For instance, in June 2019, Palo Alto Networks acquired PureSec to improve Prisma offering. PureSec is one of the players in serverless architecture security and supports all the serverless vendors, including AWS Lambda, Google Cloud Functions, Azure Functions, and IBM BlueMix.



The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of service providers across the region.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the service providers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the service providers, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the region.

The analyst calculated the market size of United States zero trust security market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



