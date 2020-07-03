Dublin, July 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Body Temperature Monitoring Market - Forecasts from 2020 to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global body temperature monitoring market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.81% to reach US$3,192.3 million by 2025, from US$2,275.1 million in 2019. Rising cases of viral and other diseases that result in elevated body temperatures and pose serious health problems.



Some for the major mosquito-borne illness result in high fever, nausea, vomiting, chills among other symptoms. Yellow fever, which caused by the yellow fever virus, and is carried by mosquitos is endemic in around 33 countries in Africa and 11 countries in South America. It is transmitted by the mosquitos feeding on infected animals. According to the WHO, there were about 2000+ cases in 2018 as compared to less than 1000 cases in 2017, 1200 cases in 2016. Typhoid is a similar condition, in the sense of having symptoms such as fever, nausea, headaches among others and is the cause of poor hygiene and sanitation in water. The Salmonella Typhi causes it.



According to the WHO, there were about 11-21 million cases in recent years and the death toll was recorded to 128,000 to 161,000 deaths. If not detected in time it can lead to serious problems and can even prove fatal., thus causing a rise in the awareness among the doctors and healthcare workers in hospitals and clinics to make use of other products to detect the elevated body temperatures and correctly diagnose the diseases, which is acting as a driving factor for the market growth.



The effective counter measures being taken in order to identify the people with elevated body temperatures due to the rapidly rising cases of coronavirus globally coupled with the initiatives being taken by the governments and workplaces in order to deploy automatic and infrared temperature monitoring devices and scanners to minimize the contact between a possibly infected person and others.



The coronavirus cases are on the rise globally with the number of confirmed cases and the number of death escalating at a rapid pace causing problems to global populations. On a global scale, there have been approximately 5.5 million confirmed cases, out of which close to 346,000 individuals have lost their lives due to the deadly virus. According to the World Health Organization, due to the COVID-19 outbreak several guidelines were proposed to the travel and airport authorities in order to minimize and contain the spread of this virus.



Some of the guidelines included the checking and monitoring of the body temperature of the individuals traveling during the departure from a place and, a second time at the arrival to some other place. This is being done in order to get more surety about the elevated temperature as sometimes the temperature may seem high but it can be due to some other reasons also. Therefore, the rising cases and the initiatives being in order to contain the number of cases, the demand for such body temperature monitoring devices are increasing and augmenting the market growth.



Product Launches by Major Market Players in the Body Temperature Monitoring Market Space



The market players are increasingly participant in involved in the launch of better and advanced products in order to tackle the problem of COVID-19 and minimize the rate of spread of this deadly virus to contribute to the market growth and improve their market position.



Some of the examples of product launches are as follows:

Recently in May 2020, Nuos Home Automation, which is a company dealing in the provision of advanced automation and technology solutions for the homes and households announced the launch of their new product called the Infrared Touchless Thermal Scanner. This product is a type of a wall-mounted infrared scanner that can be deployed in different places and is able to read the elevations in the body temperatures of different people that pass through that particular area. This product has been developed keeping in mind the social distancing measures and scenarios that are being implemented all over the world to control the spread of the coronavirus.

Recently, in April 2020, Platinum CCTV, a company involved in the provision of security and other solutions to cater to the different end-users announced the launch of their new product called the PT-BF5421 Thermal/Visible IP Camera. This product is developed and in order to detect and sense the elevation in the body temperature and has been integrated with the AI technology. It can detect and monitor the body temperature with very good accuracy to identify the symptoms of viruses in people easily.

In December 2019, Dekta Trak, which is one of the leading companies dealing in the provision of different cold chain management and monitoring solutions announced the launch of their new product Model 15007 Non-Contact Forehead Infrared Thermometer. The product is an essential product that has been launched in order to improve and enhance the availability of solutions against Coronavirus. The product has been approved by both the FDA and CE.

The North American region holds a considerable chunk of the market share owing to the increasing number of COVID-19 cases and Asia Pacific region to show promising growth over the forecast period



The North American region is expected to hold a considerable chunk of the market share over the forecast period owing to the fact that there are an increasing number of cases in the countries such as US, with the number of recorder cases being over 1 million. So. In order to contain the number of cases there are market players involved in encouraging different end-users to adopt these devices in order to screen the individuals.



The Asia Pacific region is estimated to show promising growth over the forecast period, which is attributable to the fact that there are investments being made in order to accelerate the development of healthcare sector in countries like India, China, Vietnam, and Philippines among others.



Key Topics Covered



1. Introduction

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Market Segmentation



2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research Data

2.2. Assumptions



3. Executive Summary

3.1. Research Highlights



4. Market Dynamics

4.1. Market Drivers

4.2. Market Restraints

4.3. Porters Five Forces Analysis

4.4. Industry Value Chain Analysis



5. Global Body Temperature Monitoring Market Analysis, by Type

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Contact

5.2.1. Digital

5.2.2. Mercury

5.2.3. Others

5.3. Non-contact

5.3.1. Infrared

5.3.2. Thermal



6. Global Body Temperature Monitoring Market Analysis, by Application

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Oral Cavity

6.3. Rectum

6.4. Ear

6.5. Others



7. Global Body Temperature Monitoring Market Analysis, by End-User

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Hospitals and Clinics

7.3. Household



8. Global Body Temperature Monitoring Market Analysis, by Geography

8.1. Introduction

8.2. North America

8.2.1. North America Body Temperature Monitoring Market, By Type, 2019 to 2025

8.2.2. North America Body Temperature Monitoring Market, By Application, 2019 to 2025

8.2.3. North America Body Temperature Monitoring Market, By End-User, 2019 to 2025

8.2.4. By Country

8.2.4.1. United States

8.2.4.2. Canada

8.2.4.3. Mexico

8.3. South America

8.4. Europe

8.5. Middle East and Africa

8.6. Asia Pacific



9. Competitive Environment and Analysis

9.1. Major Players and Strategy Analysis

9.2. Emerging Players and Market Lucrativeness

9.3. Mergers, Acquisitions, Agreements, and Collaborations

9.4. Vendor Competitiveness Matrix



10. Company Profiles

10.1. Hicks Thermometers India Limited

10.2. Omron Healthcare

10.3. Welch Allyn

10.4. 3M

10.5. Braun Health Products

10.6. Vats Medical Healthcare (P) Ltd.

10.7. DeltaTrak Inc.

10.8. Fluke Corporation

10.9. TE Connectivity

10.10. OMEGA Engineering Inc. (a Speciris Company)



