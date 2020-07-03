New York, July 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "United States Virtualization Security Market By Component, By Deployment Mode, By Organization Size, By Infrastructure, By End User, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05916890/?utm_source=GNW



United States virtualization security market is expected to grow at a formidable rate of during the forecast period.The United States virtualization security market is driven by the increasing adoption of virtual applications across SMEs and large enterprises.



Additionally, factors such as easy availability, flexibility, low cost, increasing number of companies transferring their data to cloud, among others are further expected to propel the market through 2025.



The United States virtualization security market is segmented based on component, deployment mode, organization size, infrastructure, end user, company and region.Based on component, the market can be bifurcated into solutions and services.



The services segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period owing to the growth of large-scale networks and increasing use of IoT and cloud applications in organizations.



Major players operating in the United States virtualization security market include International Business Machines Corp, Cisco Systems Inc., Dell EMC, Intel Corp, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co, VMware Inc, Juniper Networks Inc, Fortinet Inc, Centrify Corporation, HyTrust Inc and others. The companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new services in order to stay competitive in the market. For instance, In December 2018, VMWare introduced VMWare NSX Service Mesh to provide features such as connectivity, management, monitoring, and security to networks with containerized microservices on cloud platforms.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2015-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2021–2025



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze and forecast the market size of United States virtualization security market.

• To classify and forecast United States virtualization security market based on component, deployment mode, organization size, infrastructure, end user, company and regional distribution.

• To identify drivers and challenges for United States virtualization security market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in United States virtualization security market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in United States virtualization security market.



The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of service providers across the region.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the service providers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the service providers, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the region.

The analyst calculated the market size of United States virtualization security market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Virtualization security service providers, vendors and other stakeholders

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Organizations, forums and alliances related to virtualization security

• Market research and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as service providers, vendors, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, United States virtualization security market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Market, By Component:

o Solutions

o Services

• Market, By Deployment Mode:

o Cloud

o On-Premises

• Market, By Organization Size:

o Large Enterprises

o SMEs

• Market, By Infrastructure:

o Hypervisor

o Virtual Switch

o Web Server

o Virtual Machine

• Market, By End User:

o BFSI

o Government

o IT & Telecom

o Defense & Aerospace

o Healthcare & Life Sciences

o Retail

o Manufacturing

o Education

o Others

• Market, By Region:

o North-East

o Mid-West

o West

o South



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in United States virtualization security market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05916890/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001