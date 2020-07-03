Dublin, July 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Enterprise Analytics Software Market - Forecasts from 2020 to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global enterprise analytics software market was valued at US$17.278 billion in 2019.



The market is projected to show a robust growth during the next five years due to the rapid growth in the adoption of these tools across the various industries due to the continuous growth in the amount of the generation of data. As the amount of data across the organizations is increasing the need for streamlining of the business activities is also on the verge of increasing due to which the need for various tools to help the organizations rapid analysis, management, and optimization of the data is increasing. Thus, providing an impetus for the market growth. As all the functionalities are integrated into a single tool that further enables the organizations to analyze the required data in less time hence offering numerous economic benefits to the companies which are also instigating its adoption across the small and medium enterprises also and thereby significantly adding up to the market growth.



Furthermore, the rising implementation of data-driven operations across various industries such as healthcare, retail, and Transport and Logistics among others is also significantly driving the demand for various BI solutions and thereby positively impacting the market growth during the next five years. Furthermore, the business environment is currently highly volatile and competitive thus there is an increase in the demand for strategic decisions at every step of the business, this coupled with the rapid proliferation of data due to the increase in the number of data sources is also widening up the opportunities for the market to surge in the near future. Moreover, decision making is also considered as an integral part of the business process in today's era which further requires thorough analytical processing of the data and models, these tools have the abilities to offer smarter decisions and more actionable insights which is also increasing its adoption in the coming years.



The enterprise analytics software market has been segmented on the basis of offering, enterprise size, deployment, industry verticals, and geography. By offering the market has been segmented into business intelligence (BI) platforms, traditional BI platforms, data science platforms, and analytics applications. On the basis of enterprise size, the market has been classified into small and medium, and large. By deployment, the segmentation has been done on the basis of cloud and on-premise. By geography, the segmentation has been done on the basis of North America, South America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific.



Small and Medium enterprises to exhibit notable growth



On the basis of enterprise size, the small and medium enterprises segment is anticipated to show a noteworthy growth during the next five years owing to the rising adoption of these solutions across the companies in this segment due to growing data-driven operations which is significantly increasing the amount of data being generated. Also, the increased accessibility of these organizations to cheap data centers offered by the cloud solutions vendors is also considered to be a prime factor for its adoption across this segment as this further leads to a reduction in the up-front investments for the companies falling under this category.



The large enterprises are projected to hold a significant share in the market owing to the high adoption of these tools due to the presence of a vast amount of raw data with these organizations coupled with the high budget capabilities which is another factor that is supplementing its adoption across the companies falling under large enterprises category.



North America to hold a notable market share



Geographically, the North American region is anticipated to hold a noteworthy share in the market throughout the forecast period owing to the presence of state-of-art infrastructure and the early adoption of technology. Furthermore, the presence of key market players in the region is also one of the factors bolstering the enterprise analytics software market in the North American region.



Furthermore, the presence of well-established industries in the region also provides an impetus for the market to grow in the near future. The Asia Pacific region is anticipated to show a decent growth during the next five years on account of a significant growth in the number of SMEs along with a decent growth across the various industry verticals.



Competitive Insights



Prominent key players in the enterprise analytics software market include Microsoft Corporation, SAP, Oracle, IBM, and Adobe among others. These companies hold a noteworthy share in the market on account of their good brand image and product offerings. Major players in the enterprise analytics software market have been covered along with their relative competitive position and strategies. The report also mentions recent deals and investments of different market players over the last two years.



Key Developments



In May 2020, Sigma Computing, an innovating company in cloud-based analytics and business intelligence, announced the launch of its new templates empowering the marketing teams to aggregate the data into a single dashboard for self-analyzation, and creation of more detailed insights.

In May 2020, Oracle recently announced its latest offering, Oracle Analytics for Cloud HCM. The company aims to deliver the HR executives across the various organizations a strong tool for decision making, enhance also to enhance the business performance.

In May 2020, Tableau Software Inc. announced the launch of its Tableau 2020.2 which is the latest version of its business intelligence and data analytics platform.

In May 2020, Sauce Labs Inc., a leading company that offers testing solutions announced its latest innovation, Failure Analysis. This is a new analytics solution that uses machine learning.

April 2020, Tableau Software Company created a COVID-19 Data Hub, as a resource for accessing and analyzing the data on the recent pandemic of the novel COVID-19 virus to help the governments, scientists, and data analytics vendors to understand and shape out the crisis.

Key Topics Covered



1. Introduction

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Market Segmentation



2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research Data

2.2. Assumptions



3. Executive Summary

3.1. Research Highlights



4. Market Dynamics

4.1. Market Drivers

4.2. Market Restraints

4.3. Porters Five Forces Analysis

4.4. Industry Value Chain Analysis



5. Enterprise Analytics Software Market Analysis, By Offering

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Business Intelligence (BI) Platforms

5.3. Traditional BI Platforms

5.4. Data Science Platforms

5.5. Analytics Applications



6. Enterprise Analytics Software Market Analysis, By Enterprise Size

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Small and Medium

6.3. Large



7. Enterprise Analytics Software Market Analysis, By Deployment

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Cloud

7.3. On-premise



8. Enterprise Analytics Software Market Analysis, By Industry Verticals

8.1. Introduction

8.2. BFSI

8.3. Healthcare

8.4. Retail

8.5. IT and Telecom

8.6. Manufacturing

8.7. Media and Entertainment

8.8. Others



9. Enterprise Analytics Software Market Analysis, By Geography

9.1. Introduction

9.2. North America

9.2.1. North America Enterprise Analytics Software Market, By Enterprise Size, 2019 to 2025

9.2.2. North America Enterprise Analytics Software Market, By Deployment, 2019 to 2025

9.2.3. North America Enterprise Analytics Software Market, By Industry Verticals, 2019 to 2025

9.2.4. By Country

9.2.4.1. USA

9.2.4.2. Canada

9.2.4.3. Mexico

9.3. South America

9.4. Europe

9.5. Middle East & Africa

9.6. Asia-Pacific



10. Competitive Environment and Analysis

10.1. Major Players and Strategy Analysis

10.2. Emerging Players and Market Lucrativeness

10.3. Mergers, Acquisitions, Agreements, and Collaborations

10.4. Vendor Competitiveness Matrix



11. Company Profiles

11.1. IBM Corporation

11.2. Microsoft Corporation

11.3. Information Builders

11.4. Oracle

11.5. SAP

11.6. SAS Institute Inc.

11.7. Tableau Software, LLC

11.8. MicroStrategy Incorporated

11.9. Adobe

11.10. RapidMiner, Inc.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/sxv49a

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900