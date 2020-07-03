Dublin, July 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "CRM Software Market - Forecasts from 2020 to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Software Market was valued at US$55.314 billion in 2019.



The major factors that are driving the customer relationship management (CRM) software market growth is the rising competition across the businesses falling under the numerous verticals which are leading towards various approaches for by these organizations to increase their business. This software increases the operational efficiency of the companies as it helps to manage the optimum level of interaction with the customers and helps to handle vast information regarding the clients which is also considered to be a key factor positively impacting the CRM software market growth in the next five years.



The recent outbreak of the novel COVID-19 disease throughout the globe is anticipated to be a key factor that is expected to shape up the growth of the CRM software market during the period of next eight to twelve months. The virus outbreak, which has already been declared a pandemic by the WHO, is difficult to contain which is evident from the exponential increase in the number of confirmed cases across the globe.



However, governments have already enforced strict social distancing and quarantine measures. Also, the mandatory work from home policies that have been implemented in almost every country of the world has led the organizations to tap the potential of the market and deal with their customers in every possible manner they can be it for closing their sales or resolve the issues. Additionally, the crisis has created an environment where the companies are expected to remotely collaborate with their clients, thus providing an impetus for the market to grow during the short run.



Cloud-based deployment to show a notable growth



On the basis of the deployment model, the cloud-based deployment segment is anticipated to show decent growth throughout the forecast period. The major factors that bolster the growth of this segment include the rapid-growth cloud computing across the numerous industry verticals. Furthermore, the burgeoning adoption of SaaS (Software as Service) across the organizations with low budgets due to the high mobility, low infrastructural investments, and also the flexibility in costs.



The on-premise segment is anticipated to hold a considerable share during the next five years owing to various benefits such as full organization control over the activities coupled with the security and the safety of the company's crucial data which is also bolstering the growth of this segment during the next five years.



Large enterprise to hold a considerable share



Based on enterprise size, the larg