Dublin, July 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "DevOps Software Market - Forecasts from 2020 to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global DevOps software market was valued at US$3.832 billion in 2019 and is expected to continue showing a solid growth over the forecast period.



The growth of DevOps software market is majorly being driven by growing competition across communication and technology industry. As this industry continues to become highly competitive, companies are increasing their focus on cost reduction. Higher than estimated costs associated with software development using other approaches, coupled with lower level of satisfaction of clients on account of poor quality of software developed, is drifting companies away from them towards DevOps, thus boosting the market growth.



Rapid growth of cloud across the globe is another major factor shaping this growth. Companies and organizations across the globe require an scalable, secure and cost-effective solution to manage their data and workflow. Cloud solutions help companies and organizations reduce their operational cost by saving money on various fronts such as data center maintenance, power and cooling costs, and software licensing and upgrade expenses. Not just large enterprises, many SMEs (Small and Medium Enterprises) with low budget across the globe are also adopting cloud solutions on account of improved efficiency offered by them, and availability of a good number of players providing tailored solutions for diverse business needs. Since working on cloud requires solutions with shorter release (or upgrade) cycles so as to ensure that complete potential is being tapped, DevOps is becoming increasingly popular among software development companies, thus adding to the market growth.



Continuous advancements in the field of Internet of Things (IoT) are increasing its adoption across the globe, and this is expected to remain another key driving factor for this market. Increasing number of connected devices across the globe and generation of trillions of GBs of data every day is increasing the demand for efficient big data solutions. Big data analytics tools have the capacity to handle huge and complex data sets efficiently and generate meaningful insights. Hadoop, for instance, is an open-source software ecosystem which has the provision for an immense data storage and high processing power with the ability to manage multiple tasks virtually from the IoT devices. Since working with IoT requires close collaboration between clients and software vendors, and continuous upgrade and maintenance of software, demand for DevOps is increasing among vendors, thus propelling the market growth.



As spending by enterprises of all sizes into their IT infrastructure continues to increase, in order to upgrade it to a more robust and scalable one, we expect the demand for improved software development methodologies to increase over the projected period. Furthermore, since cloud, big data and IT security continue to account for a significantly large share of global IT spending last year, the demand for more efficient software development approaches is increasing, thus augmenting the market growth.



North America holds a significant share in the global DevOps software market



Geographically, the DevOps software market is segmented as North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (MEA), and Asia Pacific (APAC). To give a clearer view of these regional markets, these have been further segmented into countries which account for a significant market share.



North America and Europe together account for a fairly large market share and market growth in these regions is expected to remain good over the forecast period. Availability of favourable technology infrastructure in these regions is one of the major factors supporting the market growth. Furthermore, since technology companies in many economies in these regions are known to show early adoption of new technologies, they have the early adopter benefit, and hold a fairly decent market share. Booming automation sector in these regions, coupled with presence of a good number of companies offering software solutions to customers in this sector, is driving with it the demand for DevOps software among them.



The market growth in Asia Pacific is anticipated to remain solid over the projected period. Rapid growth of communication and technology industry in countries like China, Japan, India and South Korea among others is one of the major driving factor for the regional market. Evolving technology infrastructure these countries is poised to support the uptake of DevOps among technology companies in this region, thus boosting the market growth. Heavy inflow of investments by players across other industries is driving the demand for better software offerings among customers, thus bringing many new vendors into the market.



South America and the Middle East and Africa account for a relatively small market share. However, market growth in these regions is expected to remain good over the forecast period as governments in these regions continue to focus on strengthening their technology infrastructure which aids in strengthening industrial sectors aligned to it.



Recent outbreak of novel coronavirus has affected businesses worldwide. Since industries continue to witness a slump in growth, reducing costs has become even more necessary for enterprises. Players across communication and technology industry are implementing big cost cuts while delivering solutions to clients still remains a key focal point. This is expected to further drive the market growth across all major regions.



Competitive Insights



Prominent key market players in the DevOps software market include IBM, Microsoft Corporation, Hewlett-Packard, Broadcom and Red Hat, Inc. among others. These companies hold a noteworthy share in the market on account of their good brand image and quality of offerings. Many major players in the DevOps software market have been covered along with their relative competitive position and strategies. The report also mentions recent deals and investments of different market players over the last two years.



Key Topics Covered



1. Introduction

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Market Segmentation



2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research Data

2.2. Assumptions



3. Executive Summary

3.1. Research Highlights



4. Market Dynamics

4.1. Market Drivers

4.2. Market Restraints

4.3. Porters Five Forces Analysis

4.4. Lifecycle Analysis- Regional Snapshot



5. DevOps Software Market Analysis, By Deployment Model

5.1. Introduction

5.2. On-premise

5.3. Cloud



6. DevOps Software Market Analysis, By Enterprise Size

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Small

6.3. Medium

6.4. Large



7. DevOps Software Market Analysis, By End User

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Communication and Technology

7.3. Manufacturing

7.4. BFSI

7.5. Retail

7.6. Others



8. DevOps Software Market Analysis, By Geography

8.1. Introduction

8.2. North America

8.2.1. North America DevOps Software Market, By Deployment Model, 2019 to 2025

8.2.2. North America DevOps Software Market, By Enterprise Size, 2019 to 2025

8.2.3. North America DevOps Software Market, By End User, 2019 to 2025

8.2.4. By Country

8.2.4.1. USA

8.2.4.2. Canada

8.2.4.3. Mexico

8.3. South America

8.4. Europe

8.5. Middle East and Africa

8.6. Asia Pacific



9. Competitive Environment and Analysis

9.1. Major Players and Strategy Analysis

9.2. Emerging Players and Market Lucrativeness

9.3. Mergers, Acquisitions, Agreements, and Collaborations

9.4. Vendor Competitiveness Matrix



10. Company Profiles

10.1. IBM

10.2. Gradle Inc.

10.3. Atlassian

10.4. Docker Inc.

10.5. Puppet

10.6. Red Hat, Inc.

10.7. Raygun

10.8. Broadcom

10.9. Microsoft Corporation

10.10. Hewlett-Packard



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7rekbi

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900