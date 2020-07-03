Dublin, July 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Post-pandemic Growth Opportunity Analysis of the Global Commercial Aircraft Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The COVID-19 pandemic has swept the globe, impacting every industry in every country. Few other industries have been disrupted to the magnitude that the global commercial aerospace market has. The current situation dwarfs the turmoil of 2019 as the Boeing 737 MAX grounding saga dragged on. 2020 was going to be a year of reconfiguration that would affect Boeing alone' however, it has now turned into a year of survival for the whole aerospace industry.



Not a segment of the commercial aerospace industry is immune to this misfortune even as the global aerospace community navigates the turbulent wake of the pandemic. The initial impact on the market landscape was a drop in passenger demand for commercial aircraft travel down to nothing in the first half of 2020. This alarming statistic has resulted in quick actions - from airlines to ground fleets, to executives who can incorporate cash generation and savings activities in all segments, and to governments that can step in with bail-outs. In addition, to ensure the safety of employees, manufacturers temporarily stopped production.



This analysis provides updates to the 2020 outlook of the commercial aircraft market focusing on original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), the supply chain, and aftermarket suppliers. Short-term, medium-term, and long-term effects are evaluated for multiple segments. Aircraft leasing companies are among the hardest hit for all three time periods.



Challenges provide opportunities. This special study identifies growth opportunities directly related to the current disrupting crisis for aerospace segments.



This outlook updates 2020 projections for deliveries and tallies up the scorecard from 2019. A conservative scenario forecast and an aspirational scenario forecast, based on market revenues, will be laid out with a discussion on the contributing factors in the post-COVID-19 environment.



Key Issues Addressed

What are the top trends that will drive the commercial aircraft market in 2020? What impact will these trends have on the market?

What is the future outlook for the global commercial aircraft market in the next decade?

What are the key developments to watch out for in 2020? What are the companies to watch out for?

What was the market size in 2019? How is it expected to grow in 2020? What will be the status by 2025?

What is the impact of emerging technology and supply chain trends on market growth?

What are the opportunities available for commercial aircraft vendors (aftermarket and OEMs) in 2020?

Key Topics Covered



1. Growth Environment

Revised State of the Global Commercial Aircraft Market Due to the Pandemic

Key Forecast Criteria

Scenario 1: Conservative Forecast

Scenario 1: Conservative Forecast Discussion

Scenario 2: Aspirational Forecast

Scenario 2: Aspirational Forecast Discussion

Other Forecast Trends

Global Commercial Aircraft Market Future Outlook

2. Growth Opportunities

Growth Opportunity 1: Digitalization and Outcome-based Solutions for Efficiency, 2020

Growth Opportunity 2: Research, Development and Innovative Technologies for Future Growth, 2020

Growth Opportunity 3: Lease Return Opportunities for Airlines, OEMs, Suppliers & Aftermarket, 2020

3. Companies to Action



4. Appendix: Growth Pipeline Engine

