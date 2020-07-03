New York, July 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "United States Crowdsourced Security Market By Type," - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05916888/?utm_source=GNW



United States crowdsourced security market is expected to grow at a formidable rate of during the forecast period.The United States crowdsourced security market is driven by the demand for digital transformation in organizations relating to cyber security, fueling the need to upgrade traditional security methodologies, growing demand to meet compliance requirements, among others.



Additionally, the advent of several new technologies such as artificial intelligence, cloud-based platforms, and machine learning among others has increased the need for the enterprises to adopt advanced safety & security measures to stay in business.



The United States crowdsourced security market is segmented based on type, deployment mode, organization size, end user industry, company and region.Based on type, the market can be categorized into web application, mobile application and others.



The mobile application segment is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period.This can be ascribed to the increasing adoption rate of mobile applications since many enterprises have started serving their customers through mobile applications.



Based on organization size, the market can be bifurcated into large enterprises and SMEs. The large enterprises segment is expected to dominate the market owing to the presence of resources, budget and decision-making bodies in these organizations which adopt new and innovative approaches to attain maximum security for their systems and applications.



Major players operating in the United States crowdsourced security market include Applause, Bugcrowd Inc., Cobalt Labs Inc., HackerOne, Planit, Rainforest, Synack, Passbrains, Detectify and others. The companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new services in order to stay competitive in the market. For instance, in June 2019, Bugcrowd partnered with IOActive, a research-fueled security service provider, to combine their efforts for providing robust security solutions to each other’s growing customer base, including crowdsourced bug bounty and vulnerability disclosure programs, full-stack assessments, and continuous testing.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2015-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2021–2025



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze and forecast the market size of United States crowdsourced security market.

• To classify and forecast United States crowdsourced security market based on type, deployment mode, organization size, end user industry, company and regional distribution.

• To identify drivers and challenges for United States crowdsourced security market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in United States crowdsourced security market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in United States crowdsourced security market.



The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of service providers across the region.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the service providers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the service providers, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the region.

The analyst calculated the market size of United States crowdsourced security market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Crowdsourced security service providers, vendors and other stakeholders

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Organizations, forums and alliances related to crowdsourced security

• Market research and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as service providers, vendors and partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, United States crowdsourced security market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Market, By Type:

o Web Application

o Mobile Application

o Others

• Market, By Deployment Mode:

o Cloud

o On-Premises

• Market, By Organization Size:

o Large Enterprises

o SMEs

• Market, By End User Industry:

o BFSI

o IT & Telecom

o Retail

o Healthcare

o Media & Entertainment

o Others

• Market, By Region:

o North-East

o Mid-West

o West

o South



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in United States crowdsourced security market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).





