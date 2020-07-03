Dublin, July 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Technology Landscape, Trends and Opportunities in the Global Image Sensor Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report analyzes technology maturity, degree of disruption, competitive intensity, market potential, and other parameters of various technologies in the image sensor market. The study includes technology readiness, competitive intensity, regulatory compliance, disruption potential, trends, forecasts and strategic implications for the global image sensor technology by application, technology, and region.



The technologies in image sensor market have undergone significant change in recent years, with chemical and analog imaging to electronic and digital imaging. The rising wave of new technologies, such as CMOS technology are creating significant potential in applications, such as security & surveillance and automotive, and driving the demand for image sensor.



In the image sensor market, various technologies, such as CMOS and CCD sensors are used. Increasing demand for dual and triple camera in smartphones, advancement in medical imaging, and increasing penetration of image sensor in automotive ADAS application are creating new opportunities for various image sensor technologies.



Some of the image sensor companies profiled in this report include ADT, Moni, Honeywell, Securitas, UTC, Schneider, Johnson Controls, Vivint, Vector Security, and Bosch.



This report answers the following 9 key questions:



Q.1 What are some of the most promising and high-growth technology opportunities for the image sensor market?

Q.2 Which technology will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 What are the key factors affecting dynamics of different technologies? What are the drivers and challenges of these technologies in image sensor market?

Q.4 What are the levels of technology readiness, competitive intensity and regulatory compliance in this technology space?

Q.5 What are the business risks and threats to these technologies in image sensor market?

Q.6 What are the latest developments in image sensor technologies? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.7 Which technologies have potential of disruption in this market?

Q.8 Who are the major players in this image sensor market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.9 What are strategic growth opportunities in this image sensor technology space?



