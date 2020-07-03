Dublin, July 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Technology Landscape, Trends and Opportunities in the Global IoT Telecom Service Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report analyzes technology maturity, degree of disruption, competitive intensity, market potential, and other parameters of various technologies in the IoT Telecom Service market. The study includes technology readiness, competitive intensity, regulatory compliance, disruption potential, trends, forecasts and strategic implications for the global IoT telecom service market by application, technology, and region.



The technologies in loT telecom service have undergone significant change in recent years, with traditional cellular technology to advanced narrowband-IoT (NB-IoT) connectivity. The rising wave of new technologies, such as NB-IoT are RF are creating significant potential in smart cities and smart home applications, and driving the demand for loT telecom services.



In the loT telecom services market, various technologies, such as cellular, LPWAN, NB-IoT, and RF-based are used for connectivity in various applications. Rising adoption of cloud services, increasing need for smart network bandwidth management & automation in communication operations, and growing penetration of connected devices are creating new opportunities for various loT telecom service technologies.



Some of the IoT Telecom Service companies profiled in this report include AT&T, Ericsson, Verizon Communications, Deutsche Telekom, and Huawei Technologies.



This report answers the following 9 key questions:



Q.1 What are some of the most promising and high-growth technology opportunities for the IoT telecom service market?

Q.2 Which technology will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 What are the key factors affecting dynamics of different technologies? What are the drivers and challenges of these technologies in IoT telecom service market?

Q.4 What are the levels of technology readiness, competitive intensity and regulatory compliance in this technology space?

Q.5 What are the business risks and threats to these technologies in IoT telecom service market?

Q.6 What are the latest developments in IoT telecom service technologies? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.7 Which technologies have potential of disruption in this market?

Q.8 Who are the major players in this IoT telecom service market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.9 What are strategic growth opportunities in this IoT telecom service technology space?



Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Technology Landscape

2.1. Technology Background and Evolution

2.2. Technology and Application Mapping

2.3. Supply Chain



3. Technology Readiness

3.1. Technology Commercialization and Readiness

3.2. Drivers and Challenges in IoT Telecom Service Technologies

3.3. Competitive Intensity

3.4. Regulatory Compliance



4. Technology Trends and Forecasts Analysis from 2013-2024

4.1. IoT Telecom Service Opportunity

4.2. Technology Trends (2013-2018) and Forecasts (2019-2024)

4.2.1. Cellular

4.2.2. LPWAN

4.2.3. NB-IoT

4.2.4. RF-based

4.3. Technology Trends (2013-2018) and Forecasts (2019-2024) by Application Segments

4.3.1. Smart Building & Home Automation

4.3.2. Industrial Manufacturing & Automation

4.3.3. Vehicle Telematics

4.3.4. Transportation & Logistics

4.3.5. Others



5. Technology Opportunities (2013-2024) by Region

5.1. IoT Telecom Service Market by Region

5.2. North American IoT Telecom Service Technology Market

5.2.1. United States IoT Telecom Service Technology Market

5.2.2. Canadian IoT Telecom Service Technology Market

5.2.3. Mexican IoT Telecom Service Technology Market

5.3. European IoT Telecom Service Technology Market

5.3.1. The United Kingdom IoT Telecom Service Technology Market

5.3.2. German IoT Telecom Service Technology Market

5.3.3. French IoT Telecom Service Technology Market

5.4. APAC IoT Telecom Service Technology Market

5.4.1. Chinese IoT Telecom Service Technology Market

5.4.2. Japanese IoT Telecom Service Technology Market

5.4.3. Indian IoT Telecom Service Technology Market

5.4.4. South Korean IoT Telecom Service Technology Market

5.5. RoW IoT Telecom Service Technology Market



6. Latest Developments and Innovations in the IoT Telecom Service Technologies



7. Companies/Ecosystem

7.1. Product Portfolio Analysis

7.2. Market Share Analysis

7.3. Geographical Reach



8. Strategic Implications

8.1. Implications

8.2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

8.2.1. Growth Opportunities for the IoT Telecom Service Market by Technology

8.2.2. Growth Opportunities for the IoT Telecom Service Market by Application

8.2.3. Growth Opportunities for the IoT Telecom Service Market by Region

8.3. Emerging Trends in the IoT Telecom Service Market

8.4. Disruption Potential

8.5. Strategic Analysis

8.5.1. New Product Development

8.5.2. Capacity Expansion of the IoT Telecom Service Market

8.5.3. Mergers, Acquisitions, and Joint Ventures in the IoT Telecom Service Market



9. Company Profiles of Leading Players

9.1. AT&T

9.2. Ericsson

9.3. Verizon Communications

9.4. Deutsche Telekom

9.5. Huawei Technologies



