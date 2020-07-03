Dublin, July 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Technology Landscape, Trends and Opportunities in the Global Smart Lock Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report analyzes technology maturity, degree of disruption, competitive intensity, market potential, and other parameters of various technologies in the smart lock market. The study includes technology readiness, competitive intensity, regulatory compliance, disruption potential, trends, forecasts and strategic implications for the global smart lock market by application, technology, and the region.



The technologies in smart lock system market have undergone significant change in recent years, with mechanical lock to smart lock. The rising wave of new technologies, such as Wi-Fi and Bluetooth are creating significant potential in residential and commercial applications, and driving the demand for smart lock systems.



In the smart lock market, various technologies, such as Bluetooth, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi are used to control locking and unlocking operation in various applications. Increasing concern regarding security and safety, enhanced features compared with traditional lock system, and growing Internet of Things (IoT) are creating new opportunities for various smart lock technologies.



Some of the smart lock companies profiled in this report include Assa Abloy, Allegion, Dormakaba Holdings, Spectrum Brands, Salto System, Onity, Cansea System, Samsung Electronics, Havenlock, and Masterlock.



This report answers the following 9 key questions:



Q.1 What are some of the most promising and high-growth technology opportunities for the smart lock market?

Q.2 Which technology will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 What are the key factors affecting the dynamics of different technologies? What are the drivers and challenges of these technologies in smart lock market?

Q.4 What are the levels of technology readiness, competitive intensity and regulatory compliance in this technology space?

Q.5 What are the business risks and threats to these technologies in smart lock market?

Q.6 What are the latest developments in smart lock technologies? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.7 Which technologies have the potential of disruption in this market?

Q.8 Who are the major players in this smart lock market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.9 What are strategic growth opportunities in this smart lock technology space?



Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Technology Landscape

2.1. Technology Background and Evolution

2.2. Technology and Application Mapping

2.3. Supply Chain



3. Technology Readiness

3.1. Technology Commercialization and Readiness

3.2. Drivers and Challenges in Smart Lock Technologies

3.3. Competitive Intensity

3.4. Regulatory Compliance



4. Technology Trends and Forecasts Analysis from 2013-2024

4.1. Smart Lock Opportunity

4.2. Technology Trends (2013-2018) and Forecasts (2019-2024)

4.2.1. Bluetooth

4.2.2. Wi-Fi

4.2.3. Zigbee

4.2.4. Others

4.3. Technology Trends (2013-2018) and Forecasts (2019-2024) by Application Segments

4.3.1. Industrial

4.3.2. Residential

4.3.3. Institutional & Government

4.3.4. Commercial

4.3.5. Others



5. Technology Opportunities (2013-2024) by Region

5.1. Smart Lock Market by Region

5.2. North American Smart Lock Technology Market

5.2.1. United States Smart Lock Technology Market

5.2.2. Canadian Smart Lock Technology Market

5.2.3. Mexican Smart Lock Technology Market

5.3. European Smart Lock Technology Market

5.3.1. The United Kingdom Smart Lock Technology Market

5.3.2. German Smart Lock Technology Market

5.3.3. French Smart Lock Technology Market

5.4. APAC Smart Lock Technology Market

5.4.1. Chinese Smart Lock Technology Market

5.4.2. Japanese Smart Lock Technology Market

5.4.3. Indian Smart Lock Technology Market

5.4.4. South Korean Smart Lock Technology Market

5.5. RoW Smart Lock Technology Market



6. Latest Developments and Innovations in the Smart Lock Technologies



7. Companies/Ecosystem

7.1. Product Portfolio Analysis

7.2. Market Share Analysis

7.3. Geographical Reach



8. Strategic Implications

8.1. Implications

8.2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

8.2.1. Growth Opportunities for the Smart Lock Market by Technology

8.2.2. Growth Opportunities for the Smart Lock Market by Application

8.2.3. Growth Opportunities for the Smart Lock Market by Region

8.3. Emerging Trends in the Smart Lock Market

8.4. Disruption Potential

8.5. Strategic Analysis

8.5.1. New Product Development

8.5.2. Capacity Expansion of the Smart Lock Market

8.5.3. Mergers, Acquisitions, and Joint Ventures in the Smart Lock Market



9. Company Profiles of Leading Players

9.1. Assa Abloy

9.2. Allegion

9.3. Dormakaba Holdings

9.4. Spectrum Brands

9.5. Salto System

9.6. Onity

9.7. Cansea System

9.8. Samsung Electronics

9.9. Havenlock

9.10. Masterlock



