The author has been monitoring the hand dryer market and it is poised to grow by $ 137.19 mn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period. The reports on the hand dryer market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the innovation in product design, technology, and features and growth of the hospitality industry.

The hand dryer market analysis includes product segment and geographic landscape. This study identifies the rising concerns over wastepaper management as one of the prime reasons driving the hand dryer market growth during the next few years.

The author presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The hand dryer market covers the following areas:

  • Hand dryer market sizing
  • Hand dryer market forecast
  • Hand dryer market industry analysis

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading hand dryer market vendors that include Bradley Corp., Dyson Ltd., Euronics Industries Pvt. Ltd., Excel Dryer Inc., JVD SAS, Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Panasonic Corp., Rexnord Corp., STIEBEL ELTRON GmbH & Co. KG, and Toto Ltd. Also, the hand dryer market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

  • Market Overview

2. Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Value chain analysis

3. Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2019
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

4. Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces summary
  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

5. Market Segmentation by Product

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Product
  • Hot air hand dryers - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Jet air hand dryers - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Product

6. Market Segmentation by End-user

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by End-user
  • Hotels and restaurants - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Shopping malls and complex - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by End-user

7. Market Segmentation by Operation

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by operation
  • Automatic hand dryers - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Push-button hand dryers - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Operation

8. Customer Landscape

9. Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography
  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

10. Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor landscape
  • Landscape disruption

11. Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Bradley Corp.
  • Dyson Ltd.
  • Euronics Industries Pvt. Ltd.
  • Excel Dryer Inc.
  • JVD SAS
  • Mitsubishi Electric Corp.
  • Panasonic Corp.
  • Rexnord Corp.
  • STIEBEL ELTRON GmbH & Co. KG
  • Toto Ltd.

12. Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/enxfrm

