Dublin, July 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Hand Dryer Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The author has been monitoring the hand dryer market and it is poised to grow by $ 137.19 mn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period. The reports on the hand dryer market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the innovation in product design, technology, and features and growth of the hospitality industry.



The hand dryer market analysis includes product segment and geographic landscape. This study identifies the rising concerns over wastepaper management as one of the prime reasons driving the hand dryer market growth during the next few years.



The author presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.



The hand dryer market covers the following areas:

Hand dryer market sizing

Hand dryer market forecast

Hand dryer market industry analysis

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading hand dryer market vendors that include Bradley Corp., Dyson Ltd., Euronics Industries Pvt. Ltd., Excel Dryer Inc., JVD SAS, Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Panasonic Corp., Rexnord Corp., STIEBEL ELTRON GmbH & Co. KG, and Toto Ltd. Also, the hand dryer market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The author presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Market Overview

2. Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

3. Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

4. Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

5. Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Hot air hand dryers - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Jet air hand dryers - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Product

6. Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End-user

Hotels and restaurants - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Shopping malls and complex - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by End-user

7. Market Segmentation by Operation

Market segments

Comparison by operation

Automatic hand dryers - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Push-button hand dryers - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Operation

8. Customer Landscape



9. Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

10. Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

11. Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Bradley Corp.

Dyson Ltd.

Euronics Industries Pvt. Ltd.

Excel Dryer Inc.

JVD SAS

Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

Panasonic Corp.

Rexnord Corp.

STIEBEL ELTRON GmbH & Co. KG

Toto Ltd.

12. Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/enxfrm

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900