United States chromatography resin market is expected to grow at a formidable rate through the forecast period.Chromatography resins are the elements required in chromatographic techniques for the separation of target components from a blend of compounds.



Increasing need for therapeutic antibodies, growing biopharmaceutical study & development activities, and rising utilization of separation methods in the food industry are some of the prominent factors that are responsible for the growth of the United States chromatography resin market during the forecast period.In addition to this, increasing replacement of conventional separation techniques like distillation and filtration with chromatography is forecast to boost the growth in the upcoming years.



Moreover, due to high accuracy and ease of use, chromatography technique has gained popularity over the recent years across several end-use industries, thereby aiding the growth of US chromatography resin market through 2025.

The United States chromatography resin market is segmented based on type, technique, application, region and company.Based on type, the market is segmented into natural, synthetic and inorganic media.



Among them, natural resin type dominated the market in terms of maximum volume share until 2019 which can be accredited to the wide use of product in size exclusion and paper chromatography in various end user industries.Also, the synthetic segment is anticipated to register high CAGR during forecast years.



Recent advances in the manufacturing of synthetic resin is expected to boost segment’s growth over the coming years.

Major players operating in the United States chromatography resin market include GE Healthcare, Merck KGaA, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Pall Corporation, Purolite Corporation, Repligen Corporation, Avantor Performance Materials Inc. and others.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2015–2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2021–2025



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze and forecast the market size of United States chromatography resin market.

• To classify and forecast United States chromatography resin market based on type, technique, application, company and regional distribution.

• To identify drivers and challenges for United States chromatography resin market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in United States chromatography resin market.

• To conduct pricing analysis for United States chromatography resin market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in United States chromatography resin market.



The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of manufacturers across the region.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the manufacturers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the manufacturers, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the region.

The analyst calculated the market size of United States chromatography resin market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Chromatography resin manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and other stakeholders

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Organizations, forums and alliances related to chromatography resin

• Market research and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers and partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, United States chromatography resin market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Market, By Type:

o Natural

o Synthetic

o Inorganic Media

• Market, By Technique:

o Ion Exchange

o Affinity

o Hydrophobic Interaction

o Size Exclusion

o Multimodal

o Others

• Market, By Application:

o Pharma & Biotechnology

o Food & Beverage

o Water & Environmental Analysis

o Others

• Regions:

o West

o Northeast

o Midwest

o South



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in United States chromatography resin market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).





